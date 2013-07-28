This woman has spent 13 years creating female friendly porn.

By MS. NAUGHTY

I still remember the day I bought my first porn magazine. It was 20 years ago, before the internet, when you actually had to front up and show your face to purchase adult material.

I scrunched up my courage, strode purposefully into the newsagent and boldly took a copy of Australian Women’s Forum to the counter. The bored assistant didn’t look twice as I handed over the cash with shaking hands. She also didn’t give me the expected brown paper bag so I was forced to roll the magazine up and make a dash for the car.

I remember that day because it changed my life.

Despite my embarrassment, I was determined to buy a copy of AWF because I thought it was revolutionary. It was an adult magazine that was made solely for straight women. It featured centerfold spreads of naked men and a gloriously dirty letters section, yet it also proudly considered itself feminist, including articles on body image, famous feminists and women’s rights issues. It showed me that porn didn’t have to be sexist or degrading as Andrea Dworkin insisted. It showed me that erotic content could happily encompass women’s power and show a woman’s perspective.

I bought every issue and went on to write regularly for AWF until it folded in 2001. And then I went online, back in the days when the web was new, and I became a feminist pornographer, keen to follow in AWF’s footsteps and make porn for women like myself.

For the last 13 years, my mission has been to create porn with a more positive outlook, one that dispensed with the sexism and offensive language and tried to give priority to a woman’s pleasure and point of view. I’ve done this by creating websites like For The Girls and Bright Desire, writing erotic fiction and articles about sex, as well as making erotic films.

I’ve always considered this to be a feminist action. The personal is also political and sex and porn are one of the frontlines in the ongoing battles against patriarchy. By inverting the tropes of mainstream porn and by deliberately speaking to women, I felt I was making a difference in the world.

Porn doesn’t have to be sexist, or stupid, or degrading. It can be beautiful, realistic, positive and inclusive. Sex is a common human experience, albeit one experienced through the prism of gender. By making porn for women, I aim to even up the scales a little and bring a female perspective to the table.

People often have a preconceived idea about pornographers. The stereotype is one of sleaze and shady characters, of mafia involvement and exploitation – and the producers are always, always seen as male. I don’t fit into that mould at all. I’m a happily married, independently-funded woman, working from home with my husband, just trying to create a better vision of sex.