'The world is cheering for Jennifer Aniston, but to me she's a hypocrite.'

Jennifer Aniston has never been one to respond to media speculation about her life. Now that she has, I am really disappointed.

Recent pregnancy speculation has pushed her to write an op-ed for Huffington Post called “For The Record” in which she describes herself as “fed up”.

For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of “journalism,” the “First Amendment” and “celebrity news.”

She says society has unjust standards for women when it comes to being perceived as being happy and successful, lamenting the fact that women aren’t seen as truly happy or successful unless they are married with kids.

What I was expecting was a heartfelt exploration of this, a deep discussion about why women are still judged so differently from men.

Instead, she laid most of the blame on media organisations and the paparazzi, which led to a segue into what, to me, is extremely misdirected blame for unhealthy body image

A very unfortunate and extraordinarily hypocritical segue.

Jennifer Aniston famously transformed herself from a curvy, brunette character actress into a blonde super-skinny actress who eventually scored her breakthrough role as Rachel in hit nineties TV show Friends.

During early interviews with the evil media outlets that she blames for causing body image issues in women, she openly discussed her transformation, pointed to her Greek heritage as being responsible for being more “rounded” than she likes and mentioned a low-carb diet, which millions of teenagers and young women, including myself, then attempted.

It was never quite clear if it was Atkins or The Zone diet that she initially followed, but that didn’t matter, I simply switched between the two depending on what the media claimed it was, like the hoards of my fellow Aniston fans also did at the time.

Not once did Jennifer Aniston attempt to address the unfairness of it all. Her ability to diet herself into a waif-like body was seen as a success.

If it wasn’t for that, she wouldn’t be as rich and as famous as she is.