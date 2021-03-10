LEIGH CAMPBELL: Why I unfollow people who subscribe to ‘hustle culture'.

I posted a meme to my Instagram Stories last week that really struck a nerve with a lot of my followers. It was originally a tweet by author Lindsay Gibbs which read:

“Stop glamorising ‘the grind’ and start glamorising getting 7+ hours of sleep at night, having healthy relationships, feeling safe at work, taking sick days, being paid a living wage, working hard when you're at work, boundaries, and self-caring your way to success.”

I also acknowledge that I am lucky in that my work isn't urgent by any stretch of the imagination.

No, really. Sure, there are deadlines working in media but no one’s life is on the line in the way that they may be, literally, for doctors and paramedics and surgeons.

But it’s not usually nurses and their colleagues boasting about ‘the grind’ and ‘hustling’ on Instagram. It’s generally your mate with the title of ‘entrepreneur’ in their bio, or that person you went to school with who seems to always be launching a new business.

I tend to unfollow people or accounts which support toxic productivity, so if they make you feel like you're not doing enough or should be ‘trying harder’, I suggest you unfollow, too.

And to the ones doing the posting - why? If you feel it’s personally motivating, perhaps try writing it on a Post-it instead.

If you work somewhere that perpetuates an unhealthy work culture, ask yourself if it’s really worth it. I know just up and quitting isn't realistic for a lot of people, especially during the slow and long road out of COVID-19 and the varying impacts that created, but working yourself into the ground long term just isn't going to be worth it.

Lastly, a shout out to the true hustlers working on the grind daily with no option to quit or change jobs. The carers, looking after sick children or loved ones, often unpaid and literally around the clock.

You guys are the ones who deserve a medal if there was one, and a long holiday to somewhere tropical... with full bragging rights on social media.

Feature Image: Supplied.