'We appreciate the outpouring of love.' The bride and groom on the Hunter Valley wedding bus crash.

Content Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains an image and name of a person who has died.

The bride and groom who lost 10 of their wedding guests in the Hunter Valley bus crash have thanked the community for their support as they continue to 'process the tragedy'.

The guests were travelling in a coach after attending the wedding of Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell in New South Wales' Hunter Valley, when the vehicle rolled on a roundabout on Sunday June 11.

Over a week on, the couple, who were involved with the local AFL club the Singleton Roosters, addressed the incident for the first time in a statement on Monday.

"While we appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the community, we ask that the media respect our privacy while we grieve," they wrote.

"Our primary focus at this time is processing this tragedy, and supporting our family and friends, which is why we’d like to formally decline any requests for media interviews."

The groom's father, John Gaffney, also addressed the incident, pleading for seatbelts to be made mandatory on buses in NSW in a post on social media.

"It was a glorious occasion until news of the bus crash with ten people losing their lives came within a few hours that has shattered many lives," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"Hopefully something positive can come out of this tragedy. 50 years ago the fitting and wearing of seat belts became compulsory in Australia for all occupants of motor cars saving countless lives since.

"Whilst my wife and I can’t do this on our own we believe ultimately everyone who rides a bus should have access to a seatbelt and be compelled by laws to wear them."

Gaffney went on to encourage people to lobby the federal and state government.

Many of the victims of the crash were involved with the Singleton Roosters club, which has been left devastated by the "unspeakable" tragedy.

"Our community has experienced unfathomable heartache, distress, and sadness after a number of people closely connected to the club were on board and either injured or killed," Singleton Roosters president Dylan Hixon told reporters on Monday.

"We will lean on each other through this incredible and difficult time with the memory of everyone that has been lost at the forefront of our thoughts," he said.

Among the victims were Nadene McBride, who coached the Singleton Roosterettes, her 22-year-old daughter Kyah who played in the team, as well as Kyah's boyfriend, Kane Symons.

Singleton husband and wife Andrew and Lynan Scott, who both played for Singleton Roosters teams, also lost their lives and leave behind two young children.

Others included junior doctor Rebecca Mullen, bowel cancer survivor Zach Bray and captain of the Roosterettes Tori Cowburn, as well as Darcy Bulman who worked as an investigator for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission from Melbourne, and Angus Craig who had worked with mining company BHP in Queensland.

Image: Facebook.

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said nine victims remained in hospital with two of them in intensive care.

Two community gatherings and memorials have been set up in Singleton and Greta, he said.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said more than half a million dollars had already been donated to a fund to help victims and their families.

"Pleasingly we're at about $600,000 or $611,000 which is a significant number," he told Sydney's 2GB radio on Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced up to $580,000 in relief payments would go to the family of Darcy Bulman and others directly affected.

Injured victims, including Warrandyte Cricket Club players, will be among those to receive funding.

"This should have been such a special and joyous day, the beginning of a new chapter in a young couple's life and all of the people they love coming together to celebrate. To have that ending in such tragic circumstances, it's heartbreaking," Andrews said.

58-year-old bus driver, Brett Button, faced Cessnock Local Court last week charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Investigations into the crash continue.

The Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims' families. You can find out more information and donate here.

- With AAP.

Feature Image: Facebook@Madeleine Edsell.