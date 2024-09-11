Last year, a Hunter Valley wedding should have been a celebration. 10 people never made it home.

Last June, at around 11.30pm, 35 wedding guests boarded a bus at Hunter Valley's Wandin Valley Estate, headed for Singleton, NSW.

It should have been a special and joyous day — the beginning of a new chapter in a young couple's life, sharing their happiness and celebration with all the people they loved.

Instead, it ended in tragedy and loss.

Affected by opioids, bus driver Brett Button was speeding through fog on Wine Country Drive when the bus slammed into a guard rail and rolled.

25 passengers were taken to hospital.

10 sadly lost their lives. Their names are Darcy Bulman, Nadene McBride and her daughter, Kyah, Kane Symons, Andrew Scott and his wife Lynan, Zach Bray, Angus Craig, Tori Cowburn, and Rebecca Mullen.

The stories of grief never end.

Andrew and Lynan Scott left behind two young children.

Georgie Copeland was in a relationship with Zac Bray. The day after the wedding, she expected their usual 'good morning' banter text message from him. She assumed he'd had a big night and was simply sleeping in, she told Mamamia. Then her heartbreak was confirmed.

Nick Dinakis was a passenger on the coach that night and was seriously injured in the crash, breaking his neck and suffering a brain injury. But worst of all, he said, he lost the love of his life, Darcy Bulman.

The victims of the Hunter Valley bus crash. Image: Supplied.