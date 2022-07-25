Hidden Go-Pros and phone hacking: All the behind the scenes secrets from Hunted in one place.

Hunted is the new reality competition series that has turned our evening couch sessions into a pretty tense time.

Already, Australian viewer numbers have exploded after launching late last month, and it has managed to keep audiences coming back episode after episode.

ICYMI, Hunted is a reality TV competition that requires 18 'fugitives', who compete in pairs, to evade being captured by a team of detectives and intelligence experts. The team of experts are either at Central HQ or on the ground, literally running after the contestants. The fugitive's goal is to move quickly to throw the hunters off their scent and survive 21 days without being caught.

The fugitives can run anywhere in Victoria and how they stay hidden is entirely up to them. Some choose to go bush and camp out, others utilise a network of 'associates' to get them far away, fast.

After 21 days, whoever has managed to avoid being found will get a share of the $100,000 prize money.

The show is absolutely wild, and because of that the Aussies watching along at home have many, many questions. Because in all honesty, Hunters is just a little bit suss.

So we've done some investigating, and here is everything we know about the reality TV show.

How are the experts able to hack into the contestant's phones?

Understandably, fans of the show have been curious as to how exactly producers are able to get into fugitives' phones.

TV Tonight spoke to Deputy Intelligence Ben Owens to find out how this is possible, who said their objective is to "stimulate" a real-world experience and make it as intense as possible for the contestants.

"I’m not sure I’m allowed to say how far back we have access to, but certainly when the fugitives sign up for the show, again, we want to simulate it. In the real world, of course, law enforcement could be looking at your banking history. Who do you pay direct debits to? Who’s your phone provider? Is there another person you pay money to and could that be a close associate?

"So we go back months and months and months [for the show]. In the real world obviously, we’d go back for years."

What techniques do producers employ to get good footage of contestants?

Many viewers at home are curious as to how such high-quality footage of fugitives is able to be obtained. In a recent article by the Sydney Morning Herald, it was revealed camera operators trailing each contestant play a large role in sorting that out.