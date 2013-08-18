What it's like to be a humanitarian aid worker in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On World Humanitarian Day, CARE International aid worker Rose Vive Lobo writes about her work helping survivors of sexual violence in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo

By ROSE VIVE LOBO

Being a humanitarian aid worker in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) can be challenging. In Goma, where I live and work, the security situation has been calm for the past week or so but it remains volatile. The general feeling is that the resumption of fighting is imminent. Sometimes heavy explosions are heard, sometimes shells fall and there are ongoing threats from armed forces.

Cathy, my 11-year-old daughter, is still traumatised by what happened in Goma at the end of last year, when an armed group seized our hometown for a few days. Back then, on a Thursday, I went to work in a camp of displaced people. It was one of those camps that just mushroomed overnight. Insecurity was still looming, and to make it to the camp on time to start our early work, I had to leave my house at 1am. Cathy was very worried, but I kept telling her not to and explained why I had to go. CARE and other humanitarian organisations arranged for us to go to this camp in Mugunga for internally displaced people to assess the number of people there and their needs. Cathy was very interested in what I told her, and asked lots of questions. It was moving to see how involved and interested she was in my work.

During that time, I was confronted with the demands of working at night, fighting sleep deprivation and difficult conditions. And I came face to face with people living in extreme stress. They told us that they had to flee their villages because of fighting and violence and managed to find shelter in other villages. But three months later, at the end of last year, they were once again uprooted and came to Goma to seek shelter in this camp that had been hastily patched together. I spoke to Cathy about this when I returned home and she said that she now understood the sacrifices of my work, and how important it is.

A few weeks later, in the same camp, CARE distributed relief items to meet the most basic needs of the people, items such as kitchen sets, jerry cans, plastic sheeting and other goods. The atmosphere was tense, the displaced men and women were impatient, visibly traumatised and sometimes pushed to aggressive behaviour. At one point, our work was interrupted by people who had not been counted during the earlier census and who demanded that they also receive relief items. They said that they had been absent the day the census was taken, looking for firewood or seeking medical care. Some even tried to just take the relief kits and leave. For safety’s sake, CARE’s female staff left the camp, leaving the men to carry out the work. Fortunately, Congolese police and the United Nations peacekeeping forces were able to quickly re-establish order.