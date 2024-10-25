There's nothing we Aussies love more than Hugh Jackman. Except maybe a sausage sizzle at Bunnings, or a tale of surviving 'Magpie Season'. Three Aussie classics, right there.

And this week, Jackman is dominating our news cycle, but not for his iconic Hollywood career or whacky and intriguing Instagram posts.

It's because of a rumour that he has been 'linked' to close friend and Broadway star, Sutton Foster, as she announced her divorce.

Watch Hugh Jackman's 'most embarrassing moment'. Story continues below.

Broadway nerds and theatre lovers will likely know of the long friendship these two have shared.

Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, were pals long before they were co-workers. Then, in 2021 they starred together in The Music Man — which concluded its run in January 2023.

"He's one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible costar," Foster told People magazine in June this year, speaking of their working relationship.

"He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind and generous — and all of that is true," she also told Vogue.

"He's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.' But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40."

Fans were obsessed with this talented musical duo.

So, why is everyone talking about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster now?

Because Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, on October 22. It's not yet known when the pair separated.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman attend a Broadway event in 2008. Image: Getty.

The actress wed Griffin in Santa Barbara in 2014, and the pair adopted daughter Emily in 2017.

Jackman filed for divorce from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness last year, after 27 years of marriage.

And now there are reports from less-than-reliable sources in Page Six that claim the pair have fallen in love.

Jackman and Foster have not yet responded to rumours (and likely will not). Image: Getty.

"They are 100 per cent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," an alleged source told the outlet, claiming they'd fallen for each other during The Music Man's run.

"They spend all of their free time together," says another alleged source. "They are a regular couple, they are just in private."

While musical fans around the world will likely be thrilled at the idea of the pairing of these two icons now that they're single, neither Jackman or Foster have responded to the rumours — which are exactly that: rumours.

Feature Image: Getty.