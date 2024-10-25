Why is everyone talking about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster?

There's nothing we Aussies love more than Hugh Jackman. Except maybe a sausage sizzle at Bunnings, or a tale of surviving 'Magpie Season'. Three Aussie classics, right there.

And this week, Jackman is dominating our news cycle, but not for his iconic Hollywood career or whacky and intriguing Instagram posts.

It's because of a rumour that he has been 'linked' to close friend and Broadway star, Sutton Foster, as she announced her divorce.

Watch Hugh Jackman's 'most embarrassing moment'. Story continues below.





Broadway nerds and theatre lovers will likely know of the long friendship these two have shared.

Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, were pals long before they were co-workers. Then, in 2021 they starred together in The Music Man — which concluded its run in January 2023.

"He's one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible costar," Foster told People magazine in June this year, speaking of their working relationship.

"He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind and generous — and all of that is true," she also told Vogue.

"He's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.' But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40."

Fans were obsessed with this talented musical duo.