The hidden messages in these resurfaced interviews with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Musical theatre nerds are chomping at the bit over the rumour that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are dating.

Last week, the rumour mill went into overdrive with the announcement that Foster had filed for divorce from her screenwriter husband, Ted Griffin, after 10 years of marriage.

The news came just over a year after Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their divorce in September 2023.

Jackman and Foster have been linked for years, with the two Broadway darlings performing as co-stars in The Music Man, which ran in New York City from December 2021 to January 2023.

And now, off the back of the reports suggesting their professional relationship has turned romantic, people are digging up old interviews featuring the actors. And yes, it was obvious these two have long been huge fans of each other.

Jackman and Foster perform at the 75th Annual Tony Awards. Image: Getty.

During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2022 to promote The Music Man, both stars said they were 'intimidated' to work with each other, given their reputations in musical theatre.

"I'm having the time of my life playing opposite this guy," Foster said. In response, Jackman replied, "You had to say that, but thank you."

But Foster couldn't help but gush that working alongside Jackman was "a dream come true… You're Hugh Jackman."

The feeling was mutual, with the Wolverine actor admitting he was a fan of Sutton's work long before they met. "This is a six-time Tony nominee, two-time winner," he said of Foster. "I saw her do Thoroughly Modern Millie when you were like four years old. But I've watched everything she's done. It's amazing."

Watch the sweet momenzt. Post continues after video.

In classic Aussie self-deprecating fashion, Jackman joked about his musical prowess in comparison. "And I'm the guy who, in my first show, Beauty and the Beast, it was in my contract that I had to have singing lessons once a week," he quipped, as Foster giggled along.

In another interview doing the rounds, Foster admitted an interesting pre-show ritual she shared with Jackman during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2022.

"We call it carpet chat," she said. "We hang out in my dressing room before every show and just catch up. Somehow we ended up sitting… maybe because my dressing room's a mess, we sit on the carpet."

As the two musical stars sit on the floor of Sutton's dressing room each night before The Music Man, they have a little chat about their days.

"We've become really good friends and we just talk and catch up on our day. That's been one of the best parts of the whole thing, that I've made this wonderful new friend," she said.

"It's such a wonderful thing."

The Broadway stars have known each other for years. Image: Getty.

These resurfaced videos are, of course, not any kind of confirmation that these two had anything more than friendship going on while they were both married. But clearly, they had established a beautiful connection that could have blossomed into something more after both of their recent separations.

Dating rumours about Jackman and Sutton first began to circulate in December 2023, as In Touch magazine claimed that the Aussie actor was "romancing" the Younger star after his divorce. Then last week, Page Six reported that multiple sources claimed that Sutton and Jackman had fallen "in love" and they were in it for the long haul.

"They are 100 per cent together and in love, wanting to spend the rest of their lives together," the source said.

Until either celeb confirms the relationship, we will keep shipping this couple purely off ~vibes~ alone — facts be damned!

Feature image: NBC.