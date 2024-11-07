The most terrifying part of all of this.

For the second time in eight years, we just watched a strong, capable woman graciously accept defeat, to an openly misogynist and racist man who also happens to be an accused rapist and convicted felon.

We watched as that man was elevated into the highest office in the world, for a second time.

We watched as the United States of America willingly voted him in.

Donald Trump is not my president. I live on the other side of the world in Australia, and yet today I feel a pit in my gut. I feel devastated. I feel scared. I feel bewildered.

I feel all of those things because the most powerful country in the world actively chose this man and the values he represents. The last time he was elected it felt like a silent majority had crept up on us. Like the other side had become complacent thinking there was no way he'd make it, but this time the betrayal feels loud and proud. This time we have so many more shocking things to add to Trump's list of behaviours.

This time it hurts even more.

This is a man who at least 26 women have accused of sexual misconduct, including rape.

This is a man who described his opponent Kamala Harris as "a prostitute controlled by pimp handlers." Who just last week mimicked a sex act on a microphone. Who has joked about how he'd be dating his daughter is she wasn't his daughter, and who is infamous for saying that being a famous man he can "do anything" to women, including "grab 'em by the pussy".

This is convicted felon with four criminal cases currently still in the courts. A man accused of a wide-ranging criminal conduct both before and during his presidency. A man who allegedly incited a deadly riot after his 2020 election loss and who has been found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush-money payments made to a porn star.

Donald Trump is heading to the White House...again. This time it hurts even more. Image: AAP.

This is a man who is openly racist. A man who has referred to there being a lot of "bad genes in our country right now," when talking about immigrants. Who has labelled them as rapists, "blood thirsty criminals," and the "most violent people on earth".

This is a man who is openly transphobic and who opposed the Equality Act. He appointed judges with alarming anti-LGBTIQ records, and has supported employment discrimination against the community. Military discrimination against the community. Health discrimination against the community.

Perhaps the most terrifying part of all of this, and the part I struggle to wrap my head around — is that it was Trump's sexism, anti-LGBTIQ rhetoric and racism that helped him beat Harris.

This is why people like him.

This is why a large majority of his supporters voted for him.

The Republicans want him as their leader. They support him as their leader. In fact, many others in the party have even more extreme views than Trump on the above issues.

In 2024, it feels like a devastating revelation to sit with. As a woman or a member of the queer community, what a sucker punch to the lives we live, and the futures we have planned.

During his campaign, Trump assured that he was going to "protect" women as president. He has shown that his idea of protection, is making decisions about our bodies and futures for us. His 'protection' is all about control.

He helped the Supreme Court abolish the historic Roe v. Wade decision that protected women's rights to an abortion, and what we've seen happen since is simply devastating. Women dying from complications doctors could have saved them from, babies being brought into the world to child mothers, financially unstable families, rape survivors and people who simply weren't ready for parenthood.

His re-election is likely to mean an even further tightening of the choices American women have left when it comes to their own uteruses. Their own futures.

How is this happening?

He is not my president. But in the words of Mamamia's co-founder Mia Freedman, "when America sneezes, the world catches a cold. Politically. Culturally". And we've already seen that happening in recent political discussions in QLD about reversing abortion freedoms.

As a woman who is currently growing a baby girl. Who is surrounded by strong women and brilliant LGBTIQ friends and family, this doesn't just feel like an election result. It feels like a personal attack. Why are there so many people in our world so steadfast on hating on and controlling the way we live our lives?

Make no mistake. This decision while far away from our shores, will bleed into our lives. It already is.

To everyone grieving today, I see you. I feel you. Take a big deep breath, and take care of your social media consumption. I am finding joy and hope in things like this:

"Please know it's going to be okay. Sometimes the fight takes a while, that doesn't mean we won't win. The important thing is don't ever give up. Don't ever stop trying to make the world a better place," she told her supporters this morning.

"This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves."

Feature image: AAP