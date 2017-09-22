How to write a resume that any employer can't turn down.

You’ve found your dream job and know you’d be a perfect fit for the company, but now you’ve got to submit an application that tells your future boss exactly that. And given you have just six seconds to impress a potential employer with your CV, you want to make sure you instantly stand out – for the right reasons.

We asked Susan Drew, Hays Senior Regional Director and recruiting expert for her top tips on making a resume no employer can turn down.

1. Check then double check your spelling and grammar.

"Spelling errors might make the employer feel that you're not diligent. With spell check and other means of technology, there is no reason that these sort of errors should be on your CV," Drew told Mamamia.

Her tip is to print off your CV and review it by reading out loud as it's easier to pick up on any mistakes. Alternatively (or additionally) get a friend or relative to cast their eye over it.

2. Sell yourself - but not too much.

Too much self-promotion could come off as arrogant and exaggerated rather than confident and capable.

"Try not to use clichés or too many flamboyant adjectives, keep it simple and use solid examples of your achievements – how you got there and the outcome," advises Drew.

3. Tailor your CV.

A template CV is handy to have but you should be editing and tailoring it to each job you apply for to ensure you're demonstrating how the skills you have built in previous and current work will benefit the role you are applying for.