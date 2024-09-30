Yes, there's a right way to talk about vaccinations with your teens.

Talking to teenagers about health issues can feel like walking a tightrope. Let’s face it, teens can think they know everything.

They’re also likely to be seeking more independence, forming their own opinions and questioning absolutely everything — including advice from parents.

Taking responsibility for your own health is a good thing and should be encouraged. If your teen is questioning their immunisation schedule, let them. Just be prepared to take the time to have a conversation that empowers them.

Here’s how you can approach the topic with empathy and facts at the forefront, based on the kinds of questions your teen might be asking.

"Why is immunisation important?"

When answering this question, think about what’s important to teens — namely, themselves! Discussing the long-term benefits of vaccines might not resonate. Instead, connect the importance of immunisation to their immediate world.

Let them know that immunisations essentially help prevent them from getting really sick. Remind them that getting the flu or worse could mean missing out on school, sports or even that party they've been looking forward to. Although it feels grim, they also need to be aware of how devastating and potentially deadly some of these illnesses can be.

Teens are capable of empathy, so remind them that immunisation is not just about protecting themselves but also others, especially those who are more vulnerable, which might include younger siblings, grandparents or friends with health conditions.

If your teen is interested in science or global issues, you can also explain the broader impact of vaccines, such as the eradication and control of certain diseases. By getting immunised, they’re part of the solution, not the problem.

"What vaccines are people my age meant to get?"

Your teen might associate vaccinations with babies or toddlers and may feel they should have a say in what vaccines they receive. At the very least, as teenagers, they might feel better knowing what’s going into their body and why.

It’s important to empower them with knowledge, outlining which vaccines they need and why they’re important.

Discuss the specific vaccines that are relevant for teenagers in Australia, which include:

HPV vaccine: This vaccine helps protect against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause certain types of cancer later in life. It’s a way to protect their future health.

Whooping cough (Pertussis) booster: Even if they were immunised as a baby, the protection from the whooping cough vaccine can wear off, so a booster shot as a teen is important to keep them protected, especially since whooping cough can be very serious for babies and older people.

Meningococcal vaccine: This vaccine protects against meningococcal disease, which can cause severe infections like meningitis. These infections can be life-threatening, so it’s crucial to be protected.

Influenza (Flu) vaccine: Getting the flu vaccine every year can help avoid getting very sick with the flu, which can knock you out for weeks and even lead to complications.

"But are vaccines even safe?"

With so much information — and misinformation — available online, your teen might have concerns about the safety of vaccines. Address these concerns head-on with clear, fact-based reassurance.

You might say, "I know there’s a lot of information out there, and it can be confusing. But vaccines go through a lot of testing and are closely monitored by scientists and doctors before they’re made available. They’ve been proven to be safe and effective at preventing serious diseases."

It’s important to acknowledge their concerns without dismissing them. Reading through information together from official government sources could be really helpful too.

You might also want to discuss how the benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks. Serious side effects from vaccines are extremely rare. On the other hand, the diseases they protect against can cause serious illness, hospitalisation or even death.

"What about side effects?"

Side effects are a common concern, and your teenager might be worried about what to expect. Be honest but also reassuring about what they might experience. Explain that most side effects from vaccines are mild and temporary. They might have a sore arm, or feel a bit tired or have a slight fever for a day or two. These side effects are normal and are usually just signs that their growing bodies are building protection.

If your teen is particularly anxious about the possibility of side effects, remind them that serious side effects are incredibly rare, and healthcare providers are trained to manage them if they do occur.

"Can I say no?"

This is an important question. While it’s crucial to respect your teen’s feelings and desire for autonomy, it’s also essential to guide them towards making informed decisions.

Explain that you understand why they feel hesitant or nervous about getting immunised, but it’s important to consider how vaccines protect them and others from serious diseases. Help them find the information they need to feel more comfortable.

You could also encourage them to discuss their feelings with a healthcare provider.

"What if my friends aren’t getting immunised?"

Peer pressure is powerful, and your teen might feel conflicted if their friends aren’t getting immunised.

Remind them of the importance of accepting other people’s choices, while reinforcing that it’s okay to make a different choice from their friends.

Explain that it’s important to make decisions that are best for their health based on accurate information — not other people’s choices.

If your teen is worried about being judged by their friends, remind them that it can be tough to go against the crowd, but sometimes it’s necessary.

"If everyone else is immunised, why do I need to bother?"

This is a question asked by many people, not just teenagers. Let them know they're not alone in asking this question, and therein lies the problem.

Explain that some people can’t be immunised, so it’s crucial for the rest of us to get vaccinated. By doing so, we create herd immunity. This means that when more people in the community are vaccinated, it becomes harder for diseases to spread. Although fewer cases might make it seem like we don’t need vaccinations anymore, this can actually weaken herd immunity and allow diseases to resurface.

Getting immunised is about taking responsibility not just for your own protection, but also for those who can’t be vaccinated.

Talking to your teenager about immunisation doesn’t have to be hard. By approaching the conversation with empathy, providing accurate information and addressing their concerns head-on, you can help your teen understand the importance of vaccines and empower them to make informed decisions about their health.

Don't assume you're immune — stay up to date with immunisations. Get yours from your GP, local immunisation clinic, participating pharmacy or Aboriginal health service.

This information is general in nature and does not replace the advice of a healthcare professional. As with any illness or vaccination, always seek health and medical advice from a qualified pharmacist or your healthcare professional.

