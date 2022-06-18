'For years, I put my life on hold hoping to lose weight. Here's how I started living.'

I’m going to be bold and say that if you are a woman, there may have been a moment in your life where you’ve thought, “I’ll do that once I have lost some weight!” Perhaps it was joining a Pilates class, downloading Tinder, or going for that dream job.

But I’m here to tell you that you can achieve anything you want without losing weight. That the body you are in right now, this minute, is perfectly fine.

I’ve been thinking about this concept a lot. Particularly because whenever celebrities lose weight, they tend to drone on about how much better their lives are now... Rebel Wilson, anyone?

Somehow the size of their clothes dictates how fabulous their lives are and as someone who has been plus-size my whole adult life, I find that incredibly misleading. It’s sending a message to women that they need to be smaller to achieve their goals and find happiness.

When I was younger, I believed that losing weight was the key not just to happiness but also to career success and love.

I thought the amount I weighed was directly linked to my worth. Thankfully, life has taught me that isn’t true. Sure, sometimes the media is screaming a different message at me, but my experiences have shown me that being thin doesn’t equal success.

Love and sex.

Growing up, I thought love stories and sexy affairs were reserved for tiny women. Thank you to all the early 2000s teen movies and novels, particularly Twilight.

But as a plus-size woman, I’ve dated casually, had relationships, situation-ships and one-night stands. I’ve had men tell me they’ll never get over me and I’ve met the lovely man I share a life with now.

Sure, I’ve also been ghosted, had my heartbroken and dealt with my fair share of men that made me feel bad, but nothing beyond the scope of what is expected, and how much I weigh has never stopped me from finding love or dating fun.