It’s almost a parenting rite of passage; you’re in the kind of deep sleep that only comes from being a parent. The call pierces the night air; ‘Muuuuum, I’ve wet the bed.’ And so begins the ‘strip the bed and scramble to find new sheets’ dance.

While bedwetting (or Nocturnal Enuresis if we want to get scientific) is an extremely common part of childhood, happening in around 15-20 per cent of five-year-old children, it can take its toll, especially on a kids’ confidence and self-esteem. This is particularly true for children as they get older and activities like sleep overs and school camp appear on the horizon. Fortunately, there are a number of ways you can help.

Here's exactly how to help your child if they're experiencing bedwetting

Reassure, reassure, reassure

Every kid will wet the bed at some stage and it’s important that your child realises that they aren’t alone. Bedwetting can bring up some complex emotions: shame, embarrassment, frustration. Having an open dialogue with your child can make the world of difference in managing and eventually overcoming it. Reassure your child that what they are experiencing is completely normal and WILL, one way or the other, eventually pass. You can also chat about how bedwetting can be managed effectively so that life can go on as normal (and your child can get back to what they do best; being a kid!)

Tweak your night-time routine

Research has found that a few tweaks to the night-time routine can actually help prevent accidents. Cutting back on sugary or caffeinated drinks a couple of hours before bed can be helpful, but it’s super important for kids to drink enough during the day (dehydration can actually make bed wetting worse!). Keeping the bedroom dim, quiet and calm (unplug any devices and leave outside the room) and making a toilet trip the last step before lights out can also mean less chance of accidents and more chance of a dry night.

Set them up for success (and manage accidents on the fly)

If your child is experiencing regular bed-wetting or even if it’s an intermittent thing, using a few key products can make all the difference, especially in the middle of the night. If bedwetting is occurring nightly, DryNites Night Time Pants can be a great option for helping to stay dry. These specifically designed pants look like underwear and offer comfortable, absorbent protection without leaks. If your child is just not quite there yet with staying dry, Night Time Pants can mean they’re able to sleep comfortably and enjoy activities like sleep overs, without the risk of an accident.