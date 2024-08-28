'I tried creating new outfits using 9 items in my wardrobe. I never expected the results.'

Ok so I am a chronic over-spender and shopaholic.

I know, I know, it's bad for my bank account and the environment. So I’ve been trying to eliminate both of those issues by creating new outfits with what I already own.

I don’t need more clothes — this is what I tell myself every night before I go to sleep — but then I found a method that meant I could actually do something about it.

Introducing the Style Maths method: where you choose three tops, three bottoms and three pairs of shoes, and pair them together to make as many outfits as possible.

Watch Leigh Campbell style me using the 'Style Maths' method. Post continues below.

I own a lot of different textures, patterns, and colours because I fall in love with individual pieces instead of thinking about whole outfits, so I always find my items clash with one another.

It means I am constantly jumping online and adding more items to my cart thinking it'll solve all my wardrobe problems (it doesn't).

So I gave the Style Maths method a go — and it has honestly changed the way I look at my wardrobe.

Here's how I went.

For tops, I have a satin lime green corset, a button-up denim vest, and a grey high-neck singlet top.

Image: Supplied.

For bottoms, I have some checked jeans, a longline denim skirt, and some grey cargo pants.

Image: Supplied.

And for shoes, I have some platform Converse, some chunky white sneakers and a mid-calf boots.

Image: Supplied.

Here's how I styled them.

It probably seems obvious at first that you should mix and match your clothes, but doing it in this way made me really think about new outfit combinations and I was surprised by how many I could create.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Final thoughts on the Style Maths method.

Did it force me to get creative? Big yes! Could I have made more outfits? Absolutely. Would I do it again? Definitely!

The method has unlocked a new hunger in me to see how many outfits I can make with the rest of my wardrobe.

It has me wanting to try new colour and texture combinations and different silhouette and shoe pairings. It forces you to consider combinations you initially would never think of, which then opens the door to opportunity and creativity.

Give it a try! What’s the worst that could happen? You have 50 new outfit combos and save money? Imagine that.

Feature Image: Supplied.