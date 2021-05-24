From makeup stains to shrinking: Women share their clothing hacks for fixing disasters.

We've all been there.

You're just about to leave for work and you look down to find a big ol' foundation stain on your brand new white top.

In a panic, you reach for whatever's closest to you and start rubbing it out. It's only then that you realise the rule is actually to dab, and you have in fact made it 1000 times worse.

At this point, you're left with a giant mess on your shirt much bigger than the one you had to start with... joy.

Watch: Stain hacks. Post continues below.

Thankfully, there's actually a really simple way to remove make up stains (and just about anything else you spill on your shirt).

And like all good hacks, they're brought to us by the clever people of TikTok.

But that's not all. We also asked the Mamamia community to share their handy clothing tricks they keep up their sleeves for when things go wrong.

From makeup stains to shrinking, here are seven clothing hacks to fix absolute disasters.

How to get rid of those pesky deodorant stains.

It turns out there's a ridiculously easy way to get rid of those annoying deodorant stains on your shirt. And all you need is a coat hanger. Who knew?

How to remove makeup stains from your shirt.

Ah, the age-old problem.

Thanks to TikTok user @acleanbee we now have the solution to removing foundation stains (and it's a product you probably already have in your bathroom).

How to get rid of the dreaded red wine stain.

TikTok user @jessicahaizman has shared her helpful recipe for lifting any red wine stain.

How to un-shrink your shrunken clothes.

Yep, it turns out there's a way to fix that jumper that just shrunk up in the wash.

As we shared in a previous article, all you need is some baby shampoo (or conditioner) and a sink.

Here are the steps.

Fill your sink up with lukewarm water, make sure it’s lukewarm and not hot – hot will make it shrink more. Add 1/3 a cup of conditioner or baby shampoo to the water mixture, and soak your shrunken clothes in the mixture for half an hour. Drain the sink, and squeeze excess water out of your sweater. Pull your sweater out to the size you want it to be, and let it dry, once it’s completely dry, rinse the mixture out and let it air dry again.

The household item that gets rid of almost all shirt stains.

"Huggies wipes have saved me in so many near disaster situations!! Only this morning, they got blood out of my son’s white PJ top!!" - Peta.

"Baby wipes or make-up remover wipes to get just about any stains off fabric. Fabulous for removing those make-up marks around collars that you get from taking a top over your head." - Alicia.

How to fix runs in stockings.

"A great tip is to spray a bit of hairspray on ladders on your stockings before you leave the house to stop them from splitting any further." - Des.

"Clear nail polish on tights/stockings that are threatening to run!" - EJ.

The quick fix for wrinkly shirts.

"A hair straightener is the best iron for collars or fiddly ruffles." - Lucinda.

Do you know any clever clothing hacks? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: TikTok@madzdhanani/jessicahaizman