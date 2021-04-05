Exactly how to prep your skin for your wedding day, according to a skin expert.

After you've made it through the exciting, early stages of your engagement, it's time to get down to business. Your big day is coming up and you want to get your beauty routine in order to ensure you look your glowiest self on your wedding day.

But how exactly do you achieve it? What beauty products and treatments do you need to start incorporating to ensure your skin looks its best?

We spoke to Carina Gross, the skin expert behind Belameres, to learn exactly how to prep the skin in the months and days leading up to your wedding day. She also shared which treatments you should get done (depending on your skincare concerns) and which ones to avoid.

But before we begin, remember these are just suggestions - do what you feel comfortable doing because you'll look beautiful on your big day, regardless!

Watch: How much should a wedding dress cost? Post continues after video.

When should I start my skin treatments before my wedding day?

The first, most important question, we needed to ask Carina was when exactly should you start getting skin treatments.

"This depends on the skin," she said. "If your skin is suffering from inflammation (especially acne) we would recommend starting your treatments three to six months prior to your big day."

But if your skin is pretty good year-round, she suggests treatments closer to the day.

"If you have good skin and would just like to have the perfect 'glow' then get two treatments for two weeks prior and ideally one treatment the night beforehand," she said.

What treatments to get depending on your skin concerns.

Before you start getting treatments done, you need to think about what skin concern you want to treat.

If your concern is blackheads, clogged pores and congestion, Carina suggests the treatment dermasweep at least three months before the wedding.

"Dermasweep is a great treatment if you struggle with clogged pores and blackheads from fake tan, sunscreen or makeup," she said.

"It's the most gentle form of microdermabrasion that works with a gentle bristle system. Everyone is obsessed with pores and blackheads and that’s easy to tackle with a dermasweep session."

If your concern is dehydrated skin, fine lines or redness, Carina suggests their Fairy Dust Treatment (Mamamia's beauty expert Leigh Campbell's favourite).

"To get dewy and glowing skin there is nothing better than our exclusive Fairy Dust Treatment which literally leaves your skin juicy and glowing," Carina said.

And lastly, if you're concerned about a lack of elasticity or deeper lines, Carina suggests a plasma facial, four to six sessions, once a week before the wedding.

What skincare products do experts recommend in the lead up to my wedding day?

When it comes to skincare products, Carina explained hydrating products are the way to go. Because, the more hydration, the more glow!

She also advises to steer clear of any treatments that "need downtime" in the weeks leading up to your wedding day.

Listen to Hitched, Mamamia's 10-week wedding crash course hosted by wedding planning guru, Aleisha McCormack. Post continues after audio.

The same goes for skincare products.

"Don’t use any new products the night before," she said. "Don't try a new scrub or new fake tan. Everything should be been tested weeks, even months before the big day, including primer and makeup."

"I usually recommend Beaute Pacifique Hydrating Mask the night before. You'll wake up with juicy, dewy, plump, glowing skin - and ready to walk down the aisle!" she added.

A skin expert's final tips for the best skin of your life on your wedding day.

"Definitely go to a specialist you trust, have heard great reviews from trusted friends, and you've been to many times before. Skin, eyebrows, hair and makeup are so important and you don't want anything to happen right before the most important day of your life," Carina said.

"Another piece of advice - don't pick on your skin! Don't squeeze your own pimples especially in the weeks coming up to your wedding. Come and see me for yourself and you can thank me later!" she added.

Read more about wedding prep here:

Feature image: Getty.