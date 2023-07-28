LEIGH'S LIST: “I feel like my outfits are boring. How do I make them more unique?”

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Aimie asked:

“Leigh! Thanks to you I feel like I have nailed a capsule wardrobe and I have been buying more classic pieces, so thank you.

The problem is, I feel like my outfits are a bit boring. I love that it’s easier to mix and match now, but how do I make my looks unique and a bit more interesting?”

Leigh answered:

“I totally relate to this! Most of my wardrobe is neutrals and pretty simple silhouettes, which makes dressing really easy when I’m rushed, tired or lazy, but sometimes I fall into the trap of almost looking like I am wearing a uniform each day.

I’ve started to incorporate some of the below trends and I feel like it’s refreshed my look with minimal effort. I hope they help you, too.”

Go for an unexpected bag.

A big trend we are seeing come through for spring and summer is using our small evening or ‘fancy’ bags with casual outfits.

So, that nice bag you bought to take to a wedding is now being worn with jeans and a tee, or denim shorts and a shirt.

I love this because it adds an unexpected twist to the overall look, and better yet, it means you use your bags more often than a few times a year.

TRY THESE:

Image: Myer/Guess.

Image: The Wolf Gang.

Image: Forever New.

Image: Myer/Ravella.

Try the ‘wrong shoe’ theory.

You get dressed, and the last thing you put on is your shoes. You reach for the pair that ‘match’ the whole outfit and while they work, they don't really add much style.

Instead, take those off and grab a pair you wouldn't necessarily think to wear with what you have on. That’s the whole premise of the ‘wrong shoe theory’, and again, just makes the overall look more interesting.

TRY THESE:

Image: Myer/Tokito.

Image: Nike.

Image: Myer/Miss Shop.

Image: Radical Yes.

Add in a pop of colour.

I’m a sucker for neutrals and classic colours. I naturally gravitate toward them and love that most of the things in my wardrobe go together, but sometimes I feel washed out or a bit plain.

Adding one item of bright colour makes all the difference and still works with my neutrals. The big colour for this spring is bright blue, which looks beautiful with denim, white, cream, and even black.

TRY THESE:

Image: Myer/Miss Shop.

Image: The Iconic/Une Piece.

Image: Fresh Soul.

Image: Kmart.

Don't forget accessories.





When I'm in a rut (or a rush!) the first thing I forget is to add accessories. I figure if my body is covered then I’m dressed (lol), but taking a few extra seconds to chuck on some earrings, a wrist stack or a necklace.

I love more affordable pieces so I can have a few fun pieces on rotation.

TRY THESE:

Image: Myer/Basque.

Image: Reliqua.

Image: Zara.

Image Dear Addison.

Interested in Leigh doing some personal shopping for you? Let us know in the comments what fashion mission you'd like to send her on.

Feature image: Supplied.