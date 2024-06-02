If your foundation is slipping off your face by 1pm, a makeup artist says this is why.

Your foundation. How long does it stick around on your face? Because if you're anything like us, you'll look in the mirror at about 2pm and realise it's just.... buggered off. Which is a shame, really. Seeing as how much stuff you whacked on (primers! setting sprays! powders!) to keep it in place.

Sigh.

So, what's the go? Why does your foundation never last anymore?

Watch: Mamamia's beauty editor tries the viral 10-pump foundation hack. Post continues below.

Well, we asked makeup artist and founder of Holme Beauty, Hilary Holmes, exactly that.

And YES, it's juicy and we wish we knew it yesterday.

Wanna listen to the full episode? Go on then! Check it out here. Post continues below.





"What I'm noticing as a makeup artist is that people are going for really emollient layers that are really glowy and serum-y," Holmes told You Beauty's In Her Bag host Lucy Neville. "And you're sliding downhill before you even leave the door."

"I hear a lot from people saying 'my makeup's not lasting!'. But that's why we're here to tell you that if you're creating those really unstable layers and very serum-y, oily finishes, they're not going to last."

Why does this sound really blatantly obvious when you put it like that?

To be fair, though, recent movements like 'clean girl' beauty and 'glass skin' have made a lot of us move away from matte, heavy makeup and lean into that dewy, glowy, juicy look.

"I think in today's day and age, a lot of people aren't wearing foundations as much as they used to. But I think it would be remiss of me not to talk about it because I do think that there's a divide between people who have got amazing skin and can get away with not wearing foundation but there are people out there that have rosacea, pigmentation and other skin concerns and they want to even their skin tone," Holmes said.

So, how do you make foundation last?

Friend, the issue could be your foundation. Or your prep. Or a combo of both.

If you're slathering your skin in heavy emollient creams, oils or dewy, lightweight foundation - chances are, it's not going to stick around for as long as you'd probably like.

Instead, Holmes likes to opt for a certain type of foundation — one with a satin finish — to ensure longer wear.

Yes! A satin finish.

While this kind of formula will still appear slightly dewy and skin-like, the matte effects will help to ensure a smooth, flawless and lasting finish. Meaning? Your skin will still look like skin — only your foundation will last longer.

The dream!

"I like YSL Touche Eclat Le Teint Foundation because it has a satin finish," said Holmes. "You don't have to use much of it. You can get a really sheer, natural finish with it, using small amounts and buffing it into the skin or you can go for a full, heavy coverage. But I think it's a really great all-rounder."

Holmes said she also likes to team a satin foundation with a glow-boosting primer underneath for that lit-from-within glow. So, if you're worried that crossing over from a dewy foundation to a satin formula will dim your glow, these kinds of products will act as a base to help build a luminous, radiant glow.

"Using that back light of the Holme Beauty Base Primer, $65, behind [your foundation] gives you that glow — except you're getting the stability of a satin foundation at the same time."

We love stability!

If you're looking for other satin foundation options, we also really like the crowd favourite Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Makeup Foundation, $75, as well as Glo Skin Beauty Protective Liquid Foundation Satin Finish, $52 and the affordable L'Oréal Infallible 32HR Freshwear Foundation, $36.99 (currently on sale for $9!).

What's your go-to products and technique for long-lasting foundation? Share with us in the comment section below.

