Here is how you can help the victims of the Bondi Westfield attack.

As the shock starts to wear off from the weekend's tragedy at Bondi Westfield, it can be hard to know what to do with the emotions left behind.

Australia is a country in mourning after the senseless murders of six innocent people on Saturday afternoon.

25-year-old Dawn Singleton, Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, Yixuan Cheng, Faraz Tahir, 30, and Ashlee Good, 38, were all killed when a 40-year-old man entered the shopping centre with a knife.

Countless more shoppers still remain in hospital, including Ash's nine-month-old baby.

So as the families of those killed and injured grapple with the weekend's tragedy, what can the rest of us do to help?

You can donate to the families directly.

A number of GoFundMe's have been set up for those murdered.

Jade Young's friend has set up a fundraiser for her family, writing "Jade has a loving husband and two beautiful daughters who need support in the following weeks and months. Please help by donating whatever you can so they can have the time they need to grieve."

You can find Jade Young's GoFundMe here.

Jade Young was killed on Saturday.

Ashlee Good's loved ones are raising money for her little girl Harriet who remains in hospital with stab wounds, and the baby's father, Dan.

"These funds are being collected for the benefit of Dan and Harriet to give them the freedom to go forward into the future without financial burden or worry," reads the GoFundMe.

"Ash was a ray of sunshine and positivity in every aspect of her life and died a hero saving her little girl from the most unspeakable evil...

"Being a mother to baby Harriet and partner to Dan was Ash’s whole life. Her love and commitment to them was evident to all who knew her," it continues.

You can find Ashlee Good's GoFundMe here.

Ashlee Good was killed on Saturday. Her baby remains in hospital.

The cousin of murdered security guard Faraz Tahir explains in a fundraiser in his name, that the 30-year-old lost his parents at a young age and fled persecution in Pakistan. Working in Australia, he has been financially supporting his siblings back home.

"Support is needed for Faraz's siblings, who face persecution and financial hardship. They wish to afford travel expenses to see their brother's body before his burial and cover funeral costs. Your generosity will allow them to grieve together and honour Faraz's memory with dignity. Your support will make a profound difference during this difficult time," says his GoFundMe.

You can find Faraz Tahir's GoFundMe here. Please, note donations have been paused at the time of writing.

Faraz Tahir was killed in Saturday's attack.

There are currently no GoFundMe fundraisers set up for Dawn Singleton, Pikria Darchia or Yixuan Cheng.

You can donate blood.

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has put out a fresh appeal for people to donate blood after the weekend's attack.

There are still seven stabbing victims in hospital, and giving blood is a helpful way to do something for those still fighting for their lives.

"In an emergency situation like we saw over the weekend, O-negative blood is in particularly high demand. That's because that's the universal blood type that can be safely given to any patient before their blood type is known," explains Sam Brown, from the Australian Red Cross.

You can check if you're eligible to give blood here.

If your children witnessed the attack, or just feel affected by it, here's some practical advice.

There were thousands of children at Bondi Junction Westfield over the weekend who are now grappling with what they witnessed. Millions more have heard about it on the news.

Writing for Mamamia, Parent educator and grief counsellor Gen Muir shares this advice for talking to your kids.

1. Encourage connected conversations.

Part of being connected is looking at your child to sense 'What do you need right now? Are you feeling OK or not OK?' and giving, just enough, not too much of the information our child needs.

"You might ask your child have they heard about what happened. If so, what do they already know? Our children pick up so much of what we put down, they hear and see things and this allows us to start where they are at and then follow their lead," Gen writes.

2. Allow feelings.

Gen says children will mostly communicate that they are worried, sad or need us through their behaviour. So our job as parents is to be really curious in the coming weeks.

"Many children process the information when we tell them completely fine, but then we notice they are cranky at siblings or us or struggling with transitions or bedtime… this may be a clue that they need help to process these underlying feelings. This might sound like 'I know you are having a hard time sharing with your sister, and I am also wondering if you are still thinking about what we spoke about earlier?'" she writes.

And if you need support, there's help waiting.

The NSW Mental Health Line is available 24/7, with specialist staff available to speak to anyone affected by the attack. Call 1800 011 511.

Members of the community can also contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

