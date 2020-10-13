ASK CHANTELLE: 'My friend says she can come from nipple play alone. How is this possible?'

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know everything there is to know about nipple orgasms. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email with Ask Chantelle in the subject line.

'My friend says she can come from nipple play alone. How is this possible?'

Okay, I know what you’re thinking: are nipple orgasms really a thing? The answer is - yes, they are! Nipple stimulation is really an under appreciated erotic art form and totally deserves some attention.

The nipples are a highly erogenous zone for all genders, and can be stimulated through touching, licking, biting, caressing... Even if you’re not reaching orgasmic sensations, nipple stimulation is generally a very stimulating and arousing experience. Your ability to have a nipple orgasm is thanks to the many nerve endings on and around your nipple.

Now, if you're thinking, I must have a nipple orgasm, I’m going to give you a few tips. But it will take practice, practice, practice.

Remember that orgasms come in all shapes and sizes and are different from person to person.

For some vulva owners, all it takes is a few minutes of clitoral stimulation to experience a tingling and lovely sensation between their legs. For others, it might take much more play and some attention from a clitoral vibrator to achieve the same sensation. The point being, when I give you these tips, don’t aim for an orgasm, because you will put too much pressure on yourself. Aim for pleasure, and tap into the sensations you do feel.

To start off, I recommend that you start caressing your own chest. Begin by stroking and lightly massaging or squeezing over the breast. Next, take the palm of your hand and start making broad strokes over the nipple itself before experimenting with your fingers to focus on the nipple, circling around it and tweaking it softly.

Whether you're stroking your own nipples or someone else's, start soft and increase the intensity bit by bit. Being too intense too quickly can be uncomfortable and a major buzzkill.

If you have a partner playing with you, invite them to use their tongue.

Your partner can use a pointy tongue to circle and flick, or a broad flat tongue to lick it like an ice-cream. They can suck it or nibble and bite it. Blowing on it brings cool sensation as the saliva cools. You can also use a lube to add extra sensation.

Now... for extra stimulation, why don’t you try using adjustable nipple clamps? (Adjustable because you should be able to control how tight they are). Often these come with a chain attaching the clamps which you or your partner can pull on,

Another trick is using a clitoral vibrator over the nipple to bring the good vibes. Underneath the nipple and areola, there are bundles of smooth muscle fibres in the connective tissue, which also run along the length of the milk ducts. These muscle fibres make the nipple become erect, in response to various stimuli. It’s not erectile tissue, like in the penis and clitoris, but it is sensitive tissue. And for those of you with a vulva, you know how good a vibrator can feel on your sensitive tissue *cough* your clit, *cough*.

Lastly, you can explore with temperature. Cool sensations (use ice), can be really stimulating. Just remember that your nipples are sensitive and you need to test the area before you go all in with temperature play.

Now! If you have tried some of these things and can achieve some pleasure and sensation... mission accomplished! Nipple orgasms do not happen for everyone, but I do believe in trying to find pleasure in that area.

Just remember, everyone's different.

For some, nipples are a no go erogenous zone... and that's completely fine too.

Chantelle Otten is Australia’s leading Psycho-Sexologist who is passionate about empowering people to feel great about their sexual health, self-esteem, communication and education. With a background in scientific research, sexual medicine, and counselling, she believes that sexuality and self-esteem are an integral part of life, which everyone is entitled to. Good sexual health should always be enjoyable, pain free and without prejudice.

Chantelle is the director of the Australian Institute of Sexology and Sexual Medicine, where she and her team of sexologists work to positively change the sexual lives of the Australian’s, also using her social media to spread sexual empowerment to all. You can find her on Instagram here.