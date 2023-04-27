How exactly do you get snot out of your baby's nose? Here's one gadget that has parents talking.

In the Mamamia office, there's a parenting hack of sorts that we can't stop talking about.

It's the Snotty Boss. Or pretty much any contraption on the market that helps parents deal with their baby's snot.

This week, Emily shared in the Mamamia Outlouders Facebook group a picture of her Snotty Boss device. (Also, if you're not yet part of the Outlouders Facebook group, we seriously recommend it.)

"For any parents or 'parents to be' out there, this is an amazing investment for the winter colds that are coming or in my house, already here," she shared, adding "this is the ultimate 'lazy gewl' essential product for babies that can't blow their nose yet. Not sponsored, just amazed!"

The comments from fellow parents below Emily's post keep coming and coming.

"This is the best baby product around."

"I have one of these too and it is incredible!"

"Great invention! I'm glad for the next wave of parents that the technology has moved on!"

"Absolute lifesaver."

Speaking to Mamamia, Emily said that when it comes to babies and toddlers, "there is a fine line for parents between disgust and satisfaction".

"I discovered this fact this week when my four-month-old baby girl was five days into her first cold," Emily explained, and soon after got her hands on a Snotty Boss.

"It's almost silent (which means not having to stress about scaring your little one) Its suction rivals that of my Dyson vacuum cleaner and you can see what it collects in the clear container. It has four different types of nozzles depending on the consistency of the snot (as I said disgusting and yet so very satisfying!) Plus, it's easy to clean and reuse in minutes," she said.

"Whilst it is a bit pricey, once you factor in that healthy kids have about eight colds a year, I feel it's paid for itself already! It is the most satisfying (and yes disgustingly good) product I've purchased!"

For so many parents out there, they have blessed memories of using a nasal aspirator...

Basically, it's a weird tampon-applicator-looking device that on one end is to be slightly and safely inserted into the child's nostril. There's then a small thin tube that connects to a small red mouthpiece, which the adult puts in their mouth — and begins sucking like a straw.

The aim is to use the nasal aspirator to suck out the excess mucus from a baby's nostrils. If used correctly, none of the mucus should actually end up in the adult's mouth but rather in the thin tube.

Honestly though, it feels a little too close for comfort.

Now with other options on the market, some parents said they were obsessed with the Snotty Boss, while others have said they prefer opting for a nasal rinse if required, as this does a better job. As for whether mucus draining is right for you and your baby, the final answer always lies with a medical professional.

As Professor Paul Colditz, President of Paediatrics and Child Health at the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, previously said to Mamamia, it's important not to use the device too often and be safe while doing so.

He said while vacuuming the congestion out may offer immediate relief, it’s important to remember it’s only temporary. The natural course of the infection or illness will still need to pass and until that happens, there will most likely be mucus. The devices can irritate the lining of the nose if used too frequently which can exacerbate a runny nose.

But for heaps of parents out there, having a device like this handy in the house if needed has proven to be a massive lifesaver.

As one parent said: "It's always my go-to for baby shower presents."

