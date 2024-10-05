'I tried the 4, 5, 15 rule on my dating profile. I noticed a change immediately.'

When my high-school science teacher introduced us to hypothesis statements, I rolled my eyes and dismissed the lesson as something I would never use outside of the classroom.

Consider my words eaten, Mr Science. Because your girl has done an experiment in her late 20s!!

My hypothesis, you ask?

H1: Implementing the 4, 5, 15 rule on my dating profile will increase my matches.

And that's where any formal scientific procedure ends. This experiment and its metrics are all about vibes, baby!

But first, what is the 4, 5, 15 rule?

I had no idea either, until Tinder's local dating expert Sera Bozza acquainted me with the following formula for dating apps:

4 pictures + 5 interests + At least 15 words in your bio =

More matches.

I bravely put my hand up for the experiment, and yes, I'm sure Marie Curie is rolling over in her grave.

Before I tried it out, though, I needed to know more from Sera about what exactly makes a good dating profile.

"Your profile is a teaser, not your life story," she told me. "The 4, 5, 15 rule nails it because it gives a snapshot that says, 'Here's a glimpse, want to see more?'"

Ummm, I probably don't if it's a picture of a man holding a fish… but I digress.

"Four pictures give a view of you from different angles — literally and figuratively," Sera told me. "Five interests are a little peek into your world and a chance for overlap. Fifteen words are your hook.

"It's about intrigue, not information overload."

The four pictures.

The first photo = first impression. So make it count, said Sera.

But how?

"Solo, eye contact, torso-up, warm smile," Sera said. "No sunnies, no side-eye. Eye contact builds trust, even through a screen.

"Show yourself doing the things you love, not just existing in the frame. Remember, each photo should tell a part of your story and give clues about who you are."

Does drinking a glass of wine count? I would have thought not, but Sera says it is important to include the "everyday moments" to bring some levity to your profile.

"Or else you're missing out on someone recognising the cafe you're sitting at or mentioning they also love that wine bar and using it as leverage to initiate chat," she explained.

"You don't need to look the hottest you've ever looked, doing the craziest thing you've ever done. If all your photos are from holiday adventures six months apart, you're selling a highlight reel, not a real connection."

Oh, and absolutely no group shots are allowed. According to Sera, it's important to "keep the spotlight on you".

Oh goodie.

The five interests.

Before Sera's advice, I hadn't included any interests on my dating profile because, well, when I think of 'hobbies' I think of… I don't know, bouldering?

I am simply not that adventurous, and I would rather not showcase how boring I am immediately. They can figure that out on their own 🥰.

So should I lie and pretend I love a 5am cycle?

"I encourage my clients to get real about their hobbies," said Sera.

Okay, so no.

"Do you actually do them, or are they just for show? If you're not doing them, why not? Your profile should inspire you to stay active in your own life, not just present a highlight reel of things you did once."

The 15 words.

"I'm anti bio! I'm anti bio! I'm anti bio!" I inwardly chant as Sera tells me exactly why I am wrong and a bio is absolutely necessary.

It's not just filler, she says; it's there to drive conversation.

"Too many people see profiles and messaging as separate, but it should be seamless. Using those 15 words should make it easy for someone to open the chat with momentum over a dreaded 'hey.'"

Well, I do hate a 'hey'.

She also advised me to avoid clichés and outdated references.

"Keep it fresh, dynamic, and playful — pop culture references, current interests, whatever keeps it relevant. A little sarcasm, a clever observation, or a quirky line can make your profile pop, but keep it light. You're aiming for a wink, not a full-on roast.

"Make it a story with this formula," she continued.

"'When I'm not doing [interest #1], you'll find me [interest #2],' then drop in a personal touch or a question. For example, 'When I'm not running (or enjoying almond croissants afterwards), I'm hunting for my next book. Just finished Four Thousand Weeks — what book hit you hard recently?'

"It's personable, engaging and allows someone to step in with their story."

Be that as it may, I'm still anti bio. Nevertheless, I am in my science era, so I gave it my best shot.

Behold, my new and improved dating profile:

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

My four photos.

Goodbye friends! This profile is all about moi now 💅.

Well, except for my cat, she gets a free pass. I tried to go for a mix of angles, with things I love, and everyday moments. And a pink cowboy hat — duh.

My five interests.

So, Tinder has a list of existing 'interests' to pick from. Here's what I chose from the available options:

Bouldering… (kidding!).

Music.

Theatre.

Reading.

Walking.

Concerts.

My 15 words.

The bio! My nemesis!!

This was the hardest part and, trust me, I'm cringing more than you are. After much internal struggle, here's what I landed on:

"Just looking for someone who is always down for a sweet treat and a British panel show."

Now, to see if it was worth it.

The results.

For context, I tried this very serious experiment for two weeks.

The first week, I used my old profile, and the second week I used the 4, 5, 15 profile.

Yes, I know, you need 'repetition' and 'a control' for a valid experiment. But I never claimed to be a real scientist!

To be honest, I had a very similar number of matches both weeks, with perhaps a couple more matches using my updated profile. But an instant change I did notice about the 4, 5, 15 profile was that the extra information seemed to weed out people who didn't align with my dating goals.

Meaning? Overall, I received better ~quality~ matches.

As promised, there were also fewer 'hey' opening lines, and more references to British panel shows and music — so that was a plus. It also meant I had better conversations with the matches from the new profile, and scored a date more quickly.

Yes, I went on an actual date! That's how strong my commitment is to science.

We had a lot of common interests, which made for great first-date chat (although, I don't necessarily think it's important to be exactly the same as someone you're dating).

However, while this experiment was intended to help me be more authentic on dating apps, I have never felt more self conscious. Excluding photos with my friends, and adding the ~dreaded~ bio, felt somewhat inauthentic, because it's not what I would usually choose to do.

Interesting conundrum!

I do think the 4, 5, 15 rule can be a great template to follow if you have no idea where to start with your dating profile, and the more curated profile is definitely beneficial in weeding out those 'bad eggs' and finding more aligned matches.

But, believe me when I say, I am immediately adding pics with my friends back in xx

Feature Image: Supplied