How to get away with rape in 2017.

Headlines across the globe are testimony to it: getting away with rape legally is actually not that hard.

It starts way before anyone goes to court.

It is estimated in Australia that just 20-25 per cent of rapes are reported to police, and only 15 per cent of those proceed to the criminal justice system.

Of the 21,380 victims of sexual assault recorded by Australian police in 2015, around 10 per cent will have resulted in a guilty verdict.

This means less than two per cent of reported and unreported rapes in Australia result in a conviction.

Less than two per cent.

So how do you get away with rape?

Like this:

Make sure the defence knows the victim has had at least one alcoholic drink.

Get really good at acting like consent is a confusing concept.

Have an inflated sense of entitlement.

If it actually gets to court, be sure to be wealthy and privileged.

Believe that the only sure sign that you should not put your penis in someone is a fully clothed woman drinking a peppermint tea saying "No - do not rape me please," with one hand doing the stop signal and the other holding up a STOP sign.

Sit back and allow rape culture to do its thing.

Believe that women are property. Preferably your property.

Attend a prestigious educational establishment.

Say things like, 'I know she slept with my friend Eddie'.

