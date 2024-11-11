'This 10 second hack transformed my dry, flaky feet.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor tries the viral hack for smooth feet.

ICYMI, sandal season is here and my feet ARE NOT ready. Honestly, I look like I have two reptiles on the end of my legs and WHY didn't anyone tell me they looked like this. And yes, I do moisturise them! A lot. But they're still always dry, cracked and gross.

The good news? It's not just me. The topic of 'cracked feet' has nearly six billion views on TikTok while 'foot care' and 'dry feet' have 1.2 billion views.

The people want smooth feet!

But there's one particular hack that has gone viral, and it involves using glycolic acid and takes literal seconds to do..

And because I'm all about quick remedies, I put it to the test to see if it's worth it (so you don't have to).

What is the affordable foot care hack?

While it's not a new hack, I came across it on Instagram when a lifestyle blogger by the name of Anna Mae Groves shared how she gets rid of cracked, dry skin on the soles of her feet. And her results sounded so good.

In the clip, she explained how she uses The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, $20.50, over her heels and feet (she just pours a few drops in her hands and rubs it in). She then follows with a thick moisturiser. She uses Kiehl's Creme de Corps Moisturiser, $74.

The theory behind the dry feet hack is that glycolic acid (the ingredient in The Ordinary's product) is an AHA — which is a chemical exfoliant that works on the deeper layers of the skin to improve skin tone and texture. Read: Slough off dead skin and reveal smoother, softer, cuter skin underneath.

Now, this isn't the first time I've heard of a hack like this using The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid. This product has become renowned as a multi-use solution for everything from dandruff (people use it in spray bottles and spritz it on their scalp), to clearing body acne and chicken skin (also known as keratosis pilaris or KP). See? Told you it was an all-rounder.

In fact, when I recently attended an event to launch The Ordinary's range of body care products, there was a conversation about how these products were basically created because of this buzz around The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid as a multi-use wonder.

How to get smooth feet at home.

Yes! The hack. I had a bottle of The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution kicking around in my bathroom cabinet, so I used it on my heels post-shower — you can use a cotton pad but I just used my hands and spread it all over my feet.

I then applied La Roche Posay Cicaplast Baume to lock it all in. You could use any thick cream, though! Like QV Moisturising Cream, $18, or if you want a bougie one like the Kiehls mentioned before — there's loads of options.

I did it in the morning about two seconds before having to catch a bus, but I'd recommend doing this hack at night and putting on a pair of socks after you've applied the moisturiser. This might feel a bit icky to begin with, but it's a great way to help hold in the moisture and stop your feet from picking up dust and dirt, etc.

And you guys. It worked INSTANTLY. My feet felt smoother, looked more hydrated and less cracked and scaly. Why have I never done this before?

The verdict.

I was shocked at how much this transformed my gross heels/feet. I only tried it once and I noticed a really good improvement (it literally worked in seconds), so I'm keen to keep doing this a couple of times a week, especially as it gets warmer, to make sure my feet don't look manky and gross.

And as I said it's not just feet that can benefit from the goodness of glycolic acid. I've even used this on my dry, peeling and flaky nails after getting too much shellac and SNS, and it worked wonders and completely transformed my nails.

So, there you go! An affordable foot care hack that literally takes seconds.

If you're part of the dry, flaky feet club, give it a whirl.

