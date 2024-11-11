'This 10 second hack transformed my dry, flaky feet.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor tries the viral hack for smooth feet.

ICYMI, sandal season is here and my feet ARE NOT ready. Honestly, I look like I have two reptiles on the end of my legs and WHY didn't anyone tell me they looked like this. And yes, I do moisturise them! A lot. But they're still always dry, cracked and gross.

The good news? It's not just me. The topic of 'cracked feet' has nearly six billion views on TikTok while 'foot care' and 'dry feet' have 1.2 billion views.

The people want smooth feet!

Watch: Mamamia's beauty editor tries the viral 10-pump foundation hack. Post continues below.



Video via: Erin Docherty/Mamamia.

But there's one particular hack that has gone viral, and it involves using glycolic acid and takes literal seconds to do..

And because I'm all about quick remedies, I put it to the test to see if it's worth it (so you don't have to).

What is the affordable foot care hack?

While it's not a new hack, I came across it on Instagram when a lifestyle blogger by the name of Anna Mae Groves shared how she gets rid of cracked, dry skin on the soles of her feet. And her results sounded so good.

In the clip, she explained how she uses The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, $20.50, over her heels and feet (she just pours a few drops in her hands and rubs it in). She then follows with a thick moisturiser. She uses Kiehl's Creme de Corps Moisturiser, $74.