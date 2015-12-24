How to master the 'cat eye' liner look, once and for all.

News
Image supplied. 

You’ve seen the look everywhere — on the ultra chic street style model Alexa Chung (with her uber cool knobbly knees), on Gigi Hadid, and on the rest of her posse who rock it like nobody’s business. I’m talking about the cat eye.

Not an actual cat eye, of course, but cat eye makeup — the very defined, feline-esque, alluring eyeliner style courtesy of the 1950s and ’60s (and ’70s, really…)

It might seem difficult, but with some basic moves and a little practice anyone can nail the cat eye look in no time.

See for yourself. (Post continues after video.)

Products I used:

Maybelline Super Stay Better Skin foundation ($23.95) — I used the colour Sand.

L’Oreal Super Liner Perfect Slim felt tip eyeliner ($24.45) in Intense Black.

Maybelline New York Eyestudio Lasting Drama gel eyeliner ($16.99) in Blackest Black.

Have a go in good light, when you have a spare hour to kill. Ha! Kidding. What mum has an hour to kill…? Seriously though, have a go before you clean the shower, then you can wash it off and try again.

One thing to mention; this stuff is also great for kids’ face painting. Think whiskers and a button nose… the basics for daycare/school/party dressups.

What’s your go-to eyeliner style?

This article was originally published on Mollie Makeup. Read the original article here. You can find out more about Mollie on her website, Facebook page and on Instagram

