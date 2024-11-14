'There's a hack promising to clear blackheads for good. So, I tried it.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the viral blackhead-clearing hack.

If you're someone who has been blessed with the absolute delight that is blackheads (all of us, probably) and you feel like you've tried everything and don't know how to get rid of them — this one could be for you. Because they can be bloody fickle to clear — and more often than not, you'll find that as soon as you think you've gotten rid of them, they'll come straight back and want to hang out again.

Sigh.

The good news? There's a hack I saw on Instagram that claims you can clear blackheads with two products in your skincare routine — and finally stop them from popping back up.

Watch: Speaking of skincare and blackheads and such, here's my go-to in-flight skincare routine for hydrated, non-cranky skin. Post continues below.

In fact, I recently put the hack to the test and talked about it on an episode of You Beauty's Tried & Tested with my co-host Emily Vernem — and I need to talk about it, immediately. Because I think everyone with skin on their face might like to try it.

Here's everything you need to know about the hack that claims to clear black spots — and if it actually works.

What is the blackhead hack?

A good place to start, I reckon.

I saw it on Instagram on an account called @certifiedskinbestie — whose real name is Yenilka Ortega, a digital creator from the US — where she shared the blackhead-fighting routine she swears by for smooth, clear pores.

In the clip, she said that you apply an oil cleanser or balm cleanser, massage it in for two minutes, and follow with a water-based cleanser, before applying a salicylic acid serum.

She shows a couple of different options for products, including Natrium Cleansing Balm, $39.95 you can get off their website — which I LOVE — and The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution — which you can get from Adore Beauty or Priceline for around $10.

We love!

She also shared other options like Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm, $32, and Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0, $32.95 — K-Beauty toner pads soaked in AHA and BHA.

So, you pretty much just need three products: a cleansing balm, a water-based cleanser and a salicylic acid formula.

Still with us?

You can watch the whole clip below:

Now the theory behind this is that obviously double cleansing with an oil-based cleanser or balm is supposed to help remove oil-based impurities. So this will essentially act somewhat like a magnet and help degunk, helping with pore cleansing and blackhead prevention.

Then of course, salicylic acid is part of the BHA family — you can think of it like a little Pac-Man that munches away at the dead skin cells and oil that cause blackheads and breakouts.

So, it makes sense that this would work

How did you go with it?

Now, I kind of realised I've already been doing this trend without really thinking about it.

Overachiever, I'm aware!

I'm a big fan of balm cleansers and use them nearly every day because I always wear makeup and SPF and love a double cleanse in the evening.

Some of my favourites picks are Natrium Cleansing Balm, which is the one used in the hack, as well as Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm, which is around $70 from Adore Beauty. I've also recently been using Bondi Sands Melt Me Moisturising Cleansing Balm, which is a very delightful $20.

So! I cleanse my face with that for around two minutes, and then use a gentle cleanser like CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, $17.99, for two minutes. Then I used the Medik8 Press & Clear Formula, $69, which has 2% salicylic acid. Again, you can use The Ordinary's salicylic serum — or whichever one works for your skin.

I then moisturise as normal — and I swear the results are instant.

The verdict.

If you've been struggling with blackheads since forever and can't seem to clear them, I'd recommend giving this a whirl. I notice my skin looks clearer and smoother incorporating this into my routine.

I would probably only do this once or twice a week because my skin is sensitive — but if you're consistent you'll notice a difference when it comes to congestion — particularly around your nose and chin.

Obviously, if blackheads are a major concern for you, it could be worth seeing a dermatologist or skin expert for a consultation and perhaps opting for a facial treatment or professional extraction (manual blackhead removal). You could then even use this hack as part of your regular skincare routine to keep your pores in check for clear skin — particularly if you're someone with oily skin.

Honestly, I'm never going back.

Feature image: Supplied.