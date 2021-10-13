ROADTEST: 'We wanted glasses for 3 different occasions. So we tried on basically everything at Specsavers.’

Kee Reece is a cool person. She's the type of person who commands attention when she walks into a room – because of her confidence, warmth, and completely unselfconscious sense of style.

Then... there's me.

I'm the complete opposite. I've been told before that I have an astounding lack of presence when I walk into a room (it wasn't said in a mean way, because it really is just a fact), and I have absolutely no sense of style.

But that's okay. Because in the world, we have Kees and we have Clares. And sometimes, we both need glasses.

We were lucky enough to be offered the chance to try on a bunch of styles from Specsavers, and deep-dive on their range of frames from designer brands like Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO, Marc Jacobs and Country Road.

Here's exactly what happened.

Clare

For months now, I've been on a tumultuous style journey.

Earlier this year, I came to terms with the fact that I have never had any idea what I'm doing when it comes to fashion and style. And that extends to... my glasses.

Mum I'm so mad about the haircut. But also the glasses. Image: Supplied.

For years, I simply didn't wear them. Traumatised by the above, I convinced myself I didn't need them anyway, and ignored the strange faces I got when squinting at anything I had to read in public.

Then in early 2020, as we all started working from home, it became obvious. I was getting headaches. I needed to be fully set up to work from home. And I bloody needed glasses.