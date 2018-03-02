So you’ve tried (and failed) at saving through Acorns (now Raiz) and want to cancel your account? (You’ll get zero judgement from us!)

No doubt you’ve been scrolling and clicking through the app for several frustrating minutes, so we’ll cut straight to the chase.

On the app, go to ‘Settings’ then to ‘Support’, then to ‘Close Account’ it’s pretty straightforward from there.

You can also do this on a page the Raiz website.

The easiest way to get to this page is to scroll down to the very bottom of the homepage and click Close Your Account, which you’ll find among the list of tiny-font-sized links. There’s also a link on the website’s Support page.

You’ll need to sign in first and then follow the prompts to cancel, but it’s not complicated from that point.

If you’re having any issues you could also call Raiz’s hotline on 1300 75 47 48 during business hours, or send an email through the contact form on the support page.

You’re welcome.

