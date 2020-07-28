Skincare routines can be stupidly complicated.

There are so many products that we are told we should be using but not enough people telling us what basics we actually need to use.

If you're someone who is new to skincare or just needs a routine refresh, here are four products that you should be using in your everyday routine. They don't need to be anything fancy or expensive, they just need to be products that you find actually work for your specific skin type.

With each skincare product I recommend, I'll include an expensive(ish) option and a cheaper option. But remember, they are just an example. So keep in mind your personal skin type and preferences when it comes to texture and smell while reading this, and go from there.

1. Cleanser.

Cleansing is a basic hygiene measure to remove excess oil, makeup, sunscreen and perspiration. By using a cleanser as the first step in your routine, it allows dirt and oil to be bundled and washed off with water; therefore, leaving the skin clean.

Everyone, no matter their skin type should be using a cleanser at least once a day (I recommend at night, as your skin accumulates oil and dirt throughout the day). But if you're acne prone or just after an extra clean face, cleanse in the morning too.

When you should use one: First up. Always start with a cleanser and apply your other products afterwards.

2. Serum or treatment product.

This is where it gets a little more complicated but I'm going to try and keep it simple.

If you want to keep your skincare routine small, think of your biggest skin concern and pick a treatment product that works to target that exact need.

For example, if you're concerned about pigmentation, try out a Vitamin C serum (you can read all about Vitamin C here). Or if you're concerned about acne, try a spot treatment.

Serums are great because they are the workhorses of the skincare routine. They contain concentrated ingredients that work to target your most pressing skincare concerns. So nine times out of 10, this is the product you should probably be looking to invest in.

When you should use one: If it's a serum, you should use it just before your moisturiser. Apply it, let it sink in for a few minutes and then moisturise. But if it's something like a spot treatment for acne, apply it last. (if you apply it earlier you'll move the product around, rather than keeping it on the pimple).

3. Moisturiser.

A moisturiser contains ingredients that hold water in the skin's outer layers and keeps your skin barrier healthy. To put it very simply, a moisturiser keeps your skin hydrated and well, moisturised.

Therefore, to keep your skin functioning at its best, a moisturiser is vital. But remember, finding the right moisturiser for you comes down to preference and your specific skin type.

For example, if you have oily skin you'd probably want to go for a gel moisturiser (as it's lighter), while people with dry skin might prefer a cream moisturiser as it's a little thicker.

When you should use one: You should always apply your moisturiser as your last step, twice a day. But as I'm about to explain with the fourth product, many sunscreens come with a moisturising base. So you can use your SPF as your day cream and a moisturiser at night.

4. SPF.

Finally, the one product you always need to use no matter what: sunscreen.

Sunscreen filters UV rays to stop them damaging the skin. And why do we care about that? Because 70 to 90 per cent of the visible signs of aging are caused by UV damage (not to mention skin cancers and melanoma).

So basically, apply it always.

When to use it: In the morning no matter what you're doing. Whether you're working inside or going out for a walk, always put it on as your final skincare step.

Image: Supplied.

And there you have it!

The four products to create a simple yet effective skincare routine.

Feature Image: Getty.