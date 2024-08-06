Women told us the one thing their mum did that made them close. They all said the same thing.

I'm one of the lucky ones who considers their mum to be their best friend.

I call her daily, have dinner with her weekly, go on shopping sprees monthly and take a mother-daughter with her every year.

But it wasn't until I saw a viral TikTok trend about the mother-daughter bond that I really stopped and thought about how that connection was formed — when many experience difficult or estranged relationships with theirs.

"To the girls who are really close with their mums, what's one thing your mum did while you were growing up — or still does — that makes you want to have a close relationship with her now?" asked content creator, Cree Robinson.

"Because I know a lot of women, like myself, don't talk to their mums at all or don't have good relationships with them... my twins are only one now, but when I think about my relationship with my baby girl, these are things I think about a lot."

And the answers were unexpectedly beautiful.

Watch: Horoscopes as new mums. Post continues below.

"When I would ask for my mum's advice, she would never tell me what to do, but would ask me questions that allowed me to make my own decisions," one woman shared.

"My mum is an introvert so I would go into her room and lay in her bed with her and watch a movie with nothing really said. She would just let me lay my head in her lap and stroke my hair. She loved me in silence," said another.

I'm not crying, YOU ARE.

So I decided to ask the Mamamia community this exact question same question and it was clear there was a common denominator among their answers, much like on TikTok: they showed love in silence.

Here is what some of them had to say:

"My Mum has always treated me with love and respect. She always has time to really listen to me and she always seems to know when to give advice and when to just offer a hug. I have been an expat for many years now and I miss her desperately. I talk to her weekly without fail and several messages during the week. She is amazing, and even though she is almost 80, if I called her tomorrow and said I needed her she would jump on the next plane and fly halfway around the world for me. I am terrified of the day she is no longer here."

"She was always an anchor. When I was little with little problems, and now that I’m big, with big problems, I’ve always felt like Mum was solid, and had it all under control. Now that I’m a mum myself, I now realise that she couldn’t possibly have always had everything under control, but I never knew. So I guess my answer is that mum always made me feel safe. She still does."

"Many reasons but one that stands out is that she always took an active interest in what I was into. One example — I became an avid basketball fan, when I started playing a lot (she) used to drive over three hours each weekend just to see me play. Still very close as always thinking about how she can improve her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. Also very appreciative that she helps me out a lot when I need to solo parent if my partner is away or if my little ones are sick!"

"She was always a good confidante and support person for me as a teenager and that has turned into friendship as I got older. We help each other as needed and still confide in each other about most things. I hope I get it right for my kids, as I’d love to continue a similar relationship with them as they come of age."

"My mum never asked too much of me during my teenage years. She didn't push me to spend time with her, she gave me the space I needed. Now that I am 42 we have a fantastic relationship and I appreciate how hard it would have been on her to step right back during those years."

"My mum is my best friend. She loves me unconditionally and always has. I can tell her anything and I just know she will always love me. She is my safe person. If I am worried about anything talking to her helps — and she knows I would do anything for her too. She is almost 80 and my Grandma, 103, is also just the same. Being with both of them is like having a big hug."

"The main thing that my mum did whilst I was little and continues to do now is love me unconditionally. She has allowed me to experience life, fail when I needed to, create my own lessons and has always been there to talk with no judgement but always an open mind and lots of compassion and love."

"She was always a good confidante and support person for me as a teenager and that has turned into friendship as I got older. We help each other as needed and still confide in each other about most things. I hope I get it right for my kids, as I’d love to continue a similar relationship with them as they come of age."

"My mum is actually the kindest person I know. Always looking out for everyone and checking in to see if she can help out in any way. She adores my children and truly loves nothing more than spending time with them, she has never once said no to babysitting (I make sure I don't take that for granted) and actively tries to organise to spend time with them. She somehow always knows if I am having a bad day and will text or call to check on me, she is an amazing listener and is always there whenever I need to vent. I've never once doubted how much she loves me, she's shown me every day of my life."

Do you have a special relationship with your mum? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Canva.