16 ways to fake being rich.

Real estate agents know exactly how to make your home seem more luxurious, from replacing taps to hanging art to adding a fireplace.

So what if you could apply these principles to your entire life?

It’s safe to say that most of us won’t experience how the other half live in our life time but there is a way to fake it so you seem rich, or at least a little more money-ed up than you are or a long-lost Kardashian cousin.

And you don’t need a lot of money to do it. Just smarts. So maybe you’ll have to work hard at looking like a long-lost Kardashian cousin.