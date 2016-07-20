News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

finance

16 ways to fake being rich.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate agents know exactly how to make your home seem more luxurious, from replacing taps to hanging art to adding a fireplace.

So what if you could apply these principles to your entire life?

It’s safe to say that most of us won’t experience how the other half live in our life time but there is a way to fake it so you seem rich, or at least a little more money-ed up than you are or a long-lost Kardashian cousin.

And you don’t need a lot of money to do it. Just smarts. So maybe you’ll have to work hard at looking like a long-lost Kardashian cousin.
Tags: home , house , interior-design , money , shopping

Related Stories

Recommended