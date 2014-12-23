Confessions of a modern day working parent.

The modern working parent looks so very different to that of their predecessors. Not only are they often working in different capacities, they can also logistically be working from home, in an office, or in a combination of the two. They are also master multitaskers – working wonders while juggling the demands of career, family and everything in between.

On that note, there are certain scenarios that only arise and happen to them because they are both working and because they are parents.

You know you’re a working parent when:

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by . But all opinions expressed by the author are 100 per cent authentic and written in their own words.

1. You find yourself working from the toilet seat because it’s the only place in the house with a lock.

2. You’ve learned the hard way to never wear white.

3. You can only offer a crayon when asked to lend a pen.

4. Driving to and from work is your “me” time.

5. You are sporting petrified Weetbix in your fringe as colleagues greet you good morning.

6. You open a client file and find the missing piece to the Peppa Pig puzzle that you’d thought was lost forever.

7. You seriously consider eating some of the homemade Playdoh you find in your handbag after having to skip breakfast AGAIN.

8. You are pointing at important data with a Spiderman Band-Aid on your finger.

9. You find yourself opening your daughter’s school project on ‘Indigenous History’ in a meeting after having saved the wrong file to your USB stick.

10. When a workmate tries to guilt you into doing something for them, all you can think is ‘amateurs, I have a teenager at home’.

11. You find yourself rocking with your coffee cup when talking with a workmate in the work kitchen.

12. Your boss knocks on the closed door of your office and you can’t answer it because you’re expressing milk.

13. You can’t remember the last time you saw the bottom of the laundry basket.

14. You reward yourself with a wine for just making it through the day.

It’s true, there are certain things that only happen to us as parents when we work and often, these are weird, funny and sometimes, downright embarrassing. Yet, at the end of the day, it’s all part of the ride. Kids are messy, trying to work when you have kids can get even messier, but hang in there.

Because we’re all in this together.

What is your ‘working-parent’ confession?

