How to: Throw a Smurf-tastic birthday party

Celebrate your kid’s love of Smurfette, Papa Smurf, Brainy Smurf and, okay, Gargamel and the Naughties, with a super-sweet Smurf Birthday party. From the invites to the gift bags, here are 10 creative ideas.

Sweet Smurf invitations These sweet invitations from Etsy will get the ball rolling.

Calling all Smurfs These personalized invitations from Mckenna Layne Designs are another cute option.

Cake pops The only problem with these cake pops from Reem Fadel Cakes is that they might be too cute to eat.

Smurf bingo With blue and white M&Ms as game pieces and Smurfette, Gargamel and the gang on display, kids will love this Smurfy twist on the classic party from The Paper Pony.

Blue popcorn Need snack ideas? Just turn it blue — like this blue popcorn from Makoodle.

Berries and smurfberry cream As a healthy snack (to counteract all the sugar), serve up berries with Smurf-berry cream (just add food colouring to your dip) from The Nurtured Path.

Smurf Logs These frosted pretzel Smurf Logs from The Paper Pony are a great party treat — or wrap them in cellophane as sweet party favour. Smurf Cake The best part about this super-cute Smurf cake from Cake Central? It’s just a simple round cake with easy decorations on top. If it’s too complicated, don’t sweat it and use store-bought characters instead.