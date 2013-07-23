food

How to: Throw a Smurf-tastic birthday party

Celebrate your kid’s love of Smurfette, Papa Smurf, Brainy Smurf and, okay, Gargamel and the Naughties, with a super-sweet Smurf Birthday party. From the invites to the gift bags, here are 10 creative ideas.

Sweet Smurf invitations

These sweet invitations from Etsy will get the ball rolling.

Calling all Smurfs

These personalized invitations from Mckenna Layne Designs are another cute option.

Cake pops

The only problem with these cake pops from Reem Fadel Cakes is that they might be too cute to eat.

Smurf bingo

With blue and white M&Ms as game pieces and Smurfette, Gargamel and the gang on display, kids will love this Smurfy twist on the classic party from The Paper Pony.

Blue popcorn

Need snack ideas? Just turn it blue — like this blue popcorn from Makoodle.

Berries and smurfberry cream

As a healthy snack (to counteract all the sugar), serve up berries with Smurf-berry cream (just add food colouring to your dip) from The Nurtured Path.

Smurf Logs

These frosted pretzel Smurf Logs from The Paper Pony are a great party treat — or wrap them in cellophane as sweet party favour.

Smurf Cake

The best part about this super-cute Smurf cake from Cake Central? It’s just a simple round cake with easy decorations on top. If it’s too complicated, don’t sweat it and use store-bought characters instead.

Smurf-house gift bags

These adorable mushroom house gift bags from Etsy are a perfect way to thank guests.

Smurf juice

Quench guests thirst with jugs of Smurf juice. Samsung has partnered with SodaStream to create a refrigerator with an in-built sparkling water dispenser. It uses a standard SodaStream 60L CO2 cylinder that rests in a small, concealed area inside the left refrigerator door  (click here for more details). How cool is that? Simply push a button, add blue cordial and voila ... Smurf juice!

 

