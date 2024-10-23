There's 3 habits that make you a 'super rich' shopper, according to salespeople.

Designer goods may not be your cup of tea but if they are, it's certainly a huge achievement when you've saved up enough money to take the plunge and invest in a high-end fashion item. I applaud you.

Watch: Speaking of high-end fashion, we need to discuss festival chaps. Urgently. Post continues below.

It's not just a matter of strolling into any store, picking something off the shelf and taking it to the checkout to pay for it, either.

The entire experience of shopping at a high-end luxury store is truly something out of the ordinary.

From the second those large, glass doors are opened for you by a doorman to the moment the helpful sales assistant accompanies you to the exit and hands your glossy shopping bag complete with a perfectly tied bow, you walk out feeling like royalty. That's not even to mention the complimentary flowing champagne (and basically any drink you desire) you're offered throughout.

If 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' was right about anything, it's that "a man will never love you or treat you as well as a store".

But according to a viral TikTok video posted by The Business Bubble, this shopping experience is taken to the very next level for high fashion's Very Important Clients (aka VICs).

The insider secret? These super-wealthy clients don't even have to go to the shops…. the shops come to them.

"A friend of mine who used to work at Cartier said that whenever they have new exclusives, they usually send reps to the home for private viewings," The Business Bubble explained in the video that has since been viewed over 1.6 million times at the time of writing.

There are plenty of other perks, services and exclusives included in the VIC service, which are kept under wraps by the brands and their privacy-loving clients. From what I've heard, this can range from private dinners at the world's best restaurants to all-expenses-paid trips, chaperoning on a client's birthday and access to the best seats at fashion shows and intimate concerts.

However, exactly what these VIC bonuses entail will vary between each brand and customer, taking into consideration certain factors like the client's annual spending, years with the brand (loyalty is everything!), relationships built within the company and possibly the number of people they've referred.

Ultimately, it's all about brands adding that special touch to thank their most-valued clients for spending the big dollars — and rightfully so since it pays off to keep them satisfied.

The TikTok video also exposed how salespeople at luxury stores can easily identify extremely heavyweight spenders from the rich or middle class.

They want something totally unique.

For starters, 'super rich' shoppers always want something not everyone has — they're usually on the hunt for something truly unique that will make them (or the lucky recipient) stand out from the crowd.

As The Business Bubble shared, "When wealthy people enter the store, they usually consider the full spectrum of offerings whereas middle-class people usually concentrate on the lower priced items."

It makes sense since money isn't an issue.

2. They talk about the recipient instead of the merchandise.

Apparently, high-end shoppers also have a different approach to purchasing gifts.

"If they're buying a gift, the wealthy person will talk about their recipient. For example, her skin tone is more neutral," The Business Bubble explained.

"But a middle-class person usually talks about the merchandise. For example, does this come in blue?"

3. They never seek approval from the staff member.

And lastly, "It's also noted that middle-class people are usually a little bit more anxious so they tend to seek the staff member's approval a little bit more."

Look, people buy luxury goods for a variety of reasons. At the end of the day, it's important to remember that a $50 bag and a $5000 bag technically still serve the same purpose.

If you're a regular shopper who can afford a designer good here and there, then go for it! And if you're a VIC, you are truly a lucky soul.

But if you're purchasing luxury goods with a tight budget and for the wrong reasons, ask yourself who you're really buying it for because remember, we shouldn't be dressing to impress anyone but ourselves.

What's your experience with shopping at a high-end luxury brand? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Featured image: TikTok/@thebusinessbubble.