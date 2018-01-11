Sorry, but those yummy frozen soft drink slushies are even worse for you than we feared.

Dear reader,
We regret to inform you that those delicious icy cold frozen soft drinks you get at the movies or from the drive through on a hot day are even worse for you than we feared.
Way worse.
New stats from Australian health agencies reveal just how bleak the sugar content of frozen cokes really are.
According to LiveLighter and Rethink Sugary Drink, a health alliance including the Heart Foundation and the Cancer Council, supersized frozen soft drinks contain up to 30 teaspoons of sugar. 30!
We already knew soft drinks are bad for us, you cry. True, but when you consider the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily sugar intake is less than six teaspoons, the thought of downing over a week’s worth in one sugary drink is kind of… uncomfortable.
So, let’s be a bit more specific. Here’s a round up of how many teaspoons of the white stuff your drinks of choice contain:
- 600mL bottle of regular soft drink = 16 teaspoons
- 600mL sports drink = nine teaspoons
- 250mL energy drink = seven teaspoons
- 500mL fruit drink = 12 teaspoons
- 300mL iced tea = eight teaspoons
- 500mL health water = five teaspoons
- 200mL coconut water = four teaspoons
Yep.
It's a tough pill to swallow. Or guzzle, rather.
"These cheap frozen drinks might seem refreshing on a hot day, but we want people to realise they could easily be sucking down an entire week's worth of sugar in a single sitting,' the Cancer Council's Craig Sinclair said on Thursday.
Like all things, it would appear the moral of this story is moderation.
New Year, New Me right?
For more information, visit the LiveLighter website.
Top Comments
Sorry but a large frozen coca cola from mcdonalds contains 55.1grams of sugar per serve which equates to 13.775 teaspoons (still abnormally high) but thats less then half of the 30 teaspoons you've said
Emily rather than quibbling about the amount of sugar that is in this serve. Please use a bit of common sense & realise it doesn't matter how much over the recommended intake this is, there is a major problem here & people like McDonalds need to be taken to account for their unhealthy products & the weazily advertising they use to get into children's heads so that they can convince, busy, stressed out Mum's into taking the easy option to fill their kids up with one of the worst things for their growing bodies. This is why in Tecoma we didn't want a McDonalds in the town, as the residents didn't want one of their shops 50 metres from the local kinder & primary school, with their efforts at trying to indoctrinate their ethos of giving young children "rewards" for their sports achievements, in the form of food & drink vouchers. (We always need to keep in mind sugar is the most addictive "drug" known )The good thing is that local primary schoolers don't go there & it is one of the worst performing stores in Australia. The fact that people don't challenge them on this product though is still interesting.