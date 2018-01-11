Sorry, but those yummy frozen soft drink slushies are even worse for you than we feared.

Dear reader,

We regret to inform you that those delicious icy cold frozen soft drinks you get at the movies or from the drive through on a hot day are even worse for you than we feared.

Way worse.

New stats from Australian health agencies reveal just how bleak the sugar content of frozen cokes really are.

According to LiveLighter and Rethink Sugary Drink, a health alliance including the Heart Foundation and the Cancer Council, supersized frozen soft drinks contain up to 30 teaspoons of sugar. 30!

We already knew soft drinks are bad for us, you cry. True, but when you consider the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily sugar intake is less than six teaspoons, the thought of downing over a week’s worth in one sugary drink is kind of… uncomfortable.

So, let’s be a bit more specific. Here’s a round up of how many teaspoons of the white stuff your drinks of choice contain:

600mL bottle of regular soft drink = 16 teaspoons

600mL sports drink = nine teaspoons

250mL energy drink = seven teaspoons

500mL fruit drink = 12 teaspoons

300mL iced tea = eight teaspoons

500mL health water = five teaspoons

200mL coconut water = four teaspoons

Yep.

It's a tough pill to swallow. Or guzzle, rather.

"These cheap frozen drinks might seem refreshing on a hot day, but we want people to realise they could easily be sucking down an entire week's worth of sugar in a single sitting,' the Cancer Council's Craig Sinclair said on Thursday.

Like all things, it would appear the moral of this story is moderation.

New Year, New Me right?

For more information, visit the LiveLighter website.