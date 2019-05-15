A wedding planner has a rule for exactly how much cash you should give as a wedding gift.

We’ve all had that anxiety when we receive a wedding invitation and think about having to take out a small mortgage just to pay our way.
Whether it be the cost of accommodation and flights for a getaway wedding, or buying a new outfit for a themed celebration (all white wedding, anyone?), the price of watching two lovers wed is steep.
But one of the eternal dilemmas of attending a wedding, which has been pondered over by women over a glass of wine for years, is the dreaded wedding card.
How much do you really need to contribute to the happy couple without looking tight, while not blowing your budget either?
According to wedding planner Trish Simitakos, who spoke to Bustle, there is a formula for calculating how much you should be putting in the wedding card or wishing well.
And as it turns out, it’s different for everyone.
The equation Simitakos suggests is that you should, if you’re not in the wedding party, gift 10 per cent of your pre-tax weekly salary.
So, if your weekly salary before tax is $1500, you should (as a rule of thumb) give $150 in your wedding card.
It all seems pretty straighty one-eighty. Though obviously there are some other elements to consider, such as whether that’s from one person or a couple.
But for the most part, it seems to take the guessing out of the situation because you can’t argue with an equation.
All in all… we like it.
Top Comments
In our culture, it is appropriate to gift the amount to cover your meals on the night. If you feel generous or is close to the couple, you can give more. Our going rate these days for a standard reception wedding is $120 per head.
I've heard of this rule too, but I don't feel comfortable with it. It's the couples choice where to have their wedding reception at and I don't feel it's up to the guests to foot the bill for their choice.
Serious question. What if someone does not comply on the scale of spending - is there any sort of backlash or repurcussions?
Just give what you can afford at the time.
Times are tough and guests should not be expected to give ridiculous sums of money just because it is a wedding and they want as much as they can get to cover the cost of honeymoons or house renovations!
$50 is as much as I will ever give. Even then it’s a stretch!
If it’s not enough too bad.