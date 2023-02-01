From Kyle and Jackie O to Hamish and Andy: Exactly how much radio hosts get paid.

Hosting a radio gig is no easy feat.

Managing to hold an audience on a national scale takes a bucket load of charisma, talent, and a voice that can keep even the most uninterested of us entertained.

But how much money do radio hosts actually make?

Watch the viral clip of Jackie O discussing how much she earns. Post continues after video.

In a now-viral TikTok, Jackie Henderson, from KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show, was asked how much she earns in a year.

Mister Lewis, who has 400,000 followers on the platform, has gained his following by asking people in affluent areas of Los Angeles how much they earn and what they do for a living.

In a new video, the social media star stumbled upon Jackie O while she was on holiday in the US.

During the clip, he asks her what she does for a living, to which she humbly responded with: "[I'm a] radio announcer."

When asked how much she earns each year, Jackie replied that she "didn't know".

After Mister Lewis guessed "$150,000", the radio star laughed and responded, "Right, yeah."

The video has since racked up over a million views and 45,000 likes, and while it's a lovely guess from Mister Lewis, we can say Jackie O definitely does not earn $150,000 a year.

According to reports, the radio star actually earns around $7 to $8 million per year.

Here’s what we know about how much Kyle and Jackie O and other Australian radio hosts get paid.

How much do Kyle and Jackie O earn each year?

Image: Instagram @kyleandjackieo.

While it's been up in the air about how much the radio hosts earn exactly, it was reported in 2021 that the pair take home at least $5 million each as well as very generous bonuses.

Since then, the number has undoubtedly gone up.

The duo currently earn the most out of any radio show pair in Australia.

How much do Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw earn each year?

Image: Instagram @willandwoody.

While Will and Woody don't make quite what Kyle and Jackie O do, the pair made a lucrative deal back in 2020 and earn a reported $500,000 annually.

The pair signed on for another three years with KIIS FM almost three years ago.

We'll be waiting patiently to see what happens next for Will and Woody, but we have a feeling they'll be sitting comfortably in their evening radio slot for a while to come.

How much do Hamish and Andy make each year?

Comedy partners Hamish Blake and Andy Lee. Image: Instagram @andytomlee.

Now, we understand the comedy duo no longer actually host a radio show since retiring from their roles at Southern Cross Austereo (SCA). However, they're still some of the highest-paid radio hosts in Australian history, so we thought it would be fit to include them.

The pair previously left their breakfast radio spot with SCA in 2013 but made a return in July 2015 after their departure reportedly resulted in a $500 million loss for the network.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the pair were promised $4 million annually each when they returned to the show.

“It is pretty amazing that they are paying Hamish and Andy $4 million each per year when you think that Kyle and Jackie O were asking for half of that a year ago," a source told the publication.

Hamish and Andy left radio for good in 2017 and now host the most popular podcast in Australia.

How much do Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody make each year?

Fifi, Fev & Nick is on The Fox 101.9 and according to reports, the hosts aren't making the same salary.

According to the Daily Mail, Fifi makes a figure somewhere "in the millions" each year, which isn't that surprising considering she's been the longest-running host on the show.

Brendan Fevola, a retired AFL star, follows closely behind with a reported annual salary of $1.2 million.

How much does Ray Hadley make each year?

Ray Hadley in 2019. Image: Getty.

According to reports, 2GB’s Ray Hadley makes $4 million a year.

How much do Ryan Fitzgerald and Michael Wipfli make each year?

Fitzy and Wippa in 2023. Image: Getty.

As hosts of the beloved Fitzy and Wippa show, the pair make a reported $2 million each.

Feature Image: Instagram/@kyleandjackieoshow/@willandwoody.