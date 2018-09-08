Mac Miller has died in LA. He was 26.

US rapper Mac Miller has been found dead of an apparent overdose. He was 26.

The rapper best known for his former relationship with Ariana Grande was reportedly found in his San Fernando Valley home on Friday. Further details are currently unclear. Variety has reached out to Miller’s camp for more information.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, had struggled with substance abuse in the past.

Just last month, the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office officially charged the rapper with a DUI stemming from a car accident in May in the San Fernando Valley.

According to TMZ, Miller’s family have released the below statement:

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. thank you for your prayers.”

Miller was open about his ups and downs with drug addition and often addressed it in interviews, as well as rapped about drug use and death in his songs.

Miller’s drug use reportedly become a large part of his life after the debut of his first album in 2010.

“I was doing a lot of drugs around that time, which is another difference now: I’m not doing as many drugs. It just eats at your mind, doing drugs every single day, every second. It’s rough on your body,” he said in a 2015 interview with Billboard.

“I’ve got to make sure I make all this music so when I die there’s albums and albums,” Miller said in the same interview.

Miller had been in a long-term relationship with Ariana Grande, which ended this past May. The singer is yet to comment on Miller’s passing.

Since his death, Grande has reportedly had to disable the commenting function on her Instagram post as users are blaming her for her former partner’s death, Buzzfeed reports.

At the time of their breakup, Grande responded to a fan accusing her of leaving Miller for her now fiance Pete Davidson, detailing her two-year toxic relationship with the rapper.

“How absurd that you minimise female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship… I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” the 25-year-old tweeted earlier this year.

“I have cared for [Miller] and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his (expletive) together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that,” she wrote.

“Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

Miller had just been preparing to embark on a US tour after releasing his most recent album, Swimming, on August 3. It was set to kick off on October 27 in San Francisco.

“I just wanna go on tour,” he tweeted on Thursday. “The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow.”

– With APP

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health and/or substance abuse, please seek professional help and contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or The Alcohol and Drug Foundation on 1300 85 85 84.