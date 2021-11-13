Oscar buzz and a real-life murder plot: 5 things we know about House of Gucci.

"Gucci: it was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive. They had it all: wealth, style, power... Who wouldn't kill for that?"

So says Lady Gaga's character in the trailer for her upcoming film House of Gucci, a darkly glamorous feature about the family behind one of the world's most famous fashion houses.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, recently enjoyed its US premiere, with worldwide release to follow over the coming months.

But audiences are already well-primed courtesy of months of drip-fed details, from the Oscar-baiting cast to original vintage fashion (think Adam Driver in a somehow luxurious looking cable-knit turtleneck).





Here are five things we know so far about House of Gucci.

It's based on a true story.

House of Gucci is based on a book of the same name by Sara Gay Forden, which captured the extraordinary true events that culminated in the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the dynastic fashion house's founder, Guccio.

Yet at the centre of this tragic family drama was an outsider.

Patrizia Reggiani, a young Milanese socialite, romanced and married Maurizio in 1972.

Painted as an Elizabeth Taylor figure in the press, Patrizia relished in her luxury lifestyle and her status as one half of a bonafide Italian power couple.

She developed a reputation for gaudy jewellery, extravagant Caribbean holidays, and excessive spending (rumour has it she forked out thousands of dollars each month for orchids alone).

She has also been credited with the infamous line, "It's better to cry in a Rolls-Royce than be happy on a bicycle."