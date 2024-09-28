Hotel employees share the 7 red flags to look for when choosing a hotel.

When I'm choosing a hotel, there are some instant warning signs that I know will derail my stay. If my room doesn't have a kettle and I can't have my morning cup of tea, for example? Expect tears, and lots of them.

Dramatic, I know. But according to professionals, the finer details are what we should be paying attention to during the booking process.

Whether it's dust covering the skirting boards in the hotel images or the attitude of the staff (read those reviews!), there are some telltale signs that point to a less-than-stellar experience ahead.

We spoke to hotel employees about the top red flags look out for when booking a place to stay for your next holiday. Here's what they said.

1. Dodgy images.

Before you even set foot in the hotel, it's important to determine the validity of its advertised images — especially with the rise of artificial intelligence.

"Always compare official photos with guest-posted images on sites like TripAdvisor or on social media to gauge authenticity," Ben Roach, Marketing Director at the Brisbane Marriott Hotel, told Mamamia.

"If the photos look too polished compared to guest photos, consider it a red flag."

2. Inconsistent reviews.

If a guest had a truly memorable experience at a hotel — for better or worse — they'll often share their thoughts online.

"Consistent trends in reviews are key," said Ben. "If you notice repeated complaints — or praise — over time, it's probably the real deal. Extreme variations or a sudden burst of overly positive comments might suggest fake reviews.

"Similarly, if heaps of glowing reviews are posted in a short period, especially with vague or repetitive comments, they could be fake. Look for balanced feedback from a variety of reviewers."

Helen Buckley, the manager of Beach Suites in Byron Bay, agreed, and suggested researching "independent reviews, not just testimonials on the website".

"If these don't match, well — there you go," she said.

3. Hidden fees.

As dull as it is, it's worth reading the terms and conditions ahead of payment. "Check what's included before booking so you're not hit with unexpected additional charges like Wi-Fi or parking fees," said Ben.

Helen agreed that hidden fees can derail your holiday budget. "Transparency in costs is crucial for confidence in where you have chosen to spend your money," she said. "The main culprit for this is EFTPOS fees. All businesses with a terminal pay fees to the bank and everyone knows that — however things like electricity and laundry are also costs of doing business, and these are factored into pricing; so should EFTPOS fees.

"It leaves a bad taste being charged extra to pay your bill."

4. The cancellation policy.

Remember those T&Cs we mentioned? Keep reading until you reach the cancellation policy.

"A vague or inconsistent cancellation policy between booking platforms could signal trouble if plans change unexpectedly," said Ben.

"Clarify whether you need to cancel before a certain date or whether you'll forfeit a deposit before booking, especially in unpredictable travel circumstances."

5. Hotel location.

It may seem obvious, but it's important to research exactly where the hotel sits in relation to your destination.

"A hotel's location can be a hidden cost," explained Ben. "Research accessibility to public transport, nearby attractions and walking distances. A cheaper out-of-town hotel could end up stinging you with additional transport costs."

6. The service.

One of the clearest ways to gauge how your stay will go when you arrive is by paying attention to the service guests receive.

"Peak check-in times are part of every hotel's daily operations but well-trained staff will remain professional, friendly and organised under pressure," suggested Ben.

"Delays happen but the sign of a good hotel is how staff handle them. Look for efficiency, a welcoming attitude and clear communication despite any rush."

Helen added that great staff "notice the little things".

"Are things organised? Can they find your booking, are they expecting you and have things prepared for your arrival? Is the check-in area itself welcoming and clean? Notice those details, as a well-managed property has all of these things."

Going above and beyond simply reserving a room is another green flag in Helen's book.

"'Warm and welcoming' is the key to what lies ahead in your hotel experience," she said. "Happy staff are a result of a good environment and a product they are proud of. When you have this, the result is a happy guest and so it goes round and round."

7. Cleanliness.

Of course, it's important to take note of the state of the hotel, as this shows pretty clearly how well it's looked after, and how much the hotel cares about its guests' experience.

"Check the basics right away: are the room and bed clean? Do appliances such as the air-conditioning and TV work? Have the bathroom and kitchenette amenities been replenished?" said Ben.

"Addressing any issues before unpacking allows the hotel to resolve problems quickly and minimise disruptions to your stay."

Again, Helen implores guests to pay attention to details.

"Is the pool clean, does it look welcoming and inviting?" she said. "Have they given thought to things like towels, chairs, all the amenities you need while using a pool?

"Same with the gym: are their towels available, sanitiser in the work space, water bottles? Does the equipment look modern and well taken care of?"

If you can give all of these a big tick, you should be in for a fab stay.

Feature Image: Getty.