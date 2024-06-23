Hotel Cocaine on Stan is our new glitzy, gritty crime drama addiction.

If you've been missing the high-stakes drama and gritty storytelling of Narcos, look no further than Stan’s new series, Hotel Cocaine for your next fix.

This isn’t just another crime drama; it's a wild journey into the neon-lit, disco-fuelled chaos of late 1970s and early 1980s Miami. So, what makes Hotel Cocaine a standout in the crowded field of crime dramas? Let's dive in.

Welcome to Miami, baby.

Hotel Cocaine whisks us away to the glitzy, gritty streets of Miami, a city buzzing with neon lights, disco dancefloors, and the dark underbelly of the cocaine trade.

The show, helmed by Chris Brancato (the creative genius behind Godfather of Harlem and Narcos), tells the story of Roman Compte, a real-life Cuban exile played by Mayans M.C. alum Danny Pino.

Roman manages the infamous Mutiny Hotel, which isn't your average accommodation — it's the epicentre of Miami's cocaine empire, teeming with criminals, DEA agents, and partygoers. When a DEA agent forces him to spy on his estranged older brother and feared drug lord Nestor Cabal, Roman is thrust into the murky and wildly dangerous world of drug dealing.

From the very first episode, it's clear that Hotel Cocaine is heavily influenced by Narcos. The gritty realism, complex characters and relentless pacing are reminiscent of the hit series. However, Hotel Cocaine brings a fresh perspective by focusing on the hotel as a microcosm of the larger drug war. Pino, known for his roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Cold Case, brings depth and intensity to the character of Roman that keeps viewers glued to the screen. His nuanced performance captures the internal conflict of a man torn between familial loyalty and survival, making Roman one of the most complex and relatable characters in recent TV viewing.

The supporting cast is equally impressive. Michael Chiklis, as the hard-nosed DEA agent, brings his usual intensity and gravitas to the role, creating a formidable counterpart to Roman.

Yul Vazquez as Nestor Cabal, Roman's brother, adds another layer of tension and drama to the story. Their fraught relationship, marred by betrayal and conflicting loyalties, adds a rich, emotional depth to the gritty narrative.

But what truly sets Hotel Cocaine apart is its unique setting. The Mutiny Hotel is more than just a backdrop; it's a character in its own right.

The hotel's opulent yet seedy ambience perfectly captures the paradox of Miami during this era – a city where glamour and danger coexist in a delicate balance.

Image: Stan.

The show's attention to detail, from the period-accurate costumes to the nostalgic soundtrack, immerses viewers in the chaotic and intoxicating world of late 1970s and early 1980s Miami.

But beyond the thrilling plot and stellar performances, Hotel Cocaine also delves into deeper themes of power, corruption, and the human cost of the drug trade. The show doesn't shy away from portraying the brutal realities of the cocaine epidemic and its impact on individuals and communities.

Through Roman's eyes, we see the moral complexities and devastating consequences of a life entangled in crime.

But it should be noted that while the Mutiny Hotel was (and still is) a real place, and Roman Compte a real person, much of the plot is fiction. As showrunner Brancato told Reuters, "The part that's fiction is that Roman Compte did not have an older brother who was Miami's biggest drug dealer and was not tasked by the DEA with catching said fictional older brother. But the whole backdrop of the show, the setting, is all real."

Image: Stan

The verdict: You'll be addicted

Hotel Cocaine is a masterful blend of high-stakes drama, giving us a riveting look into the cocaine trade that turned Miami upside down in the '70s and '80s. The series doesn’t just entertain — it has you reflecting on the startling duality of such a turbulent era.

Whether you're a die-hard crime drama fan of crime dramas or just looking for your next binge-worthy show, Hotel Cocaine is definitely worth your time.

Hotel Cocaine is available to stream on Stan now.

Feature image: Stan.