"They're only babies." The hostages who've been kidnapped by Hamas in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

More than 100 people have reportedly been captured by Hamas following the group's attacks on Israel.

The exact number of taken is unknown, although Israel's ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, told Sky News it was "over 100". Hamas said it would issue a statement later on Sunday saying how many captives it had seized.

Reports and video out of the conflict zone show women, children and seniors among them.

Civilian Yoni Asher said he had seen video of gunmen seizing his wife Doron and two young daughters Raz and Aviv, after she took them to visit her mother.

"My two little girls, they're only babies. They're not even five years old and three years old," he told Reuters.

Doron and her two young daughters, Raz and Aviv. Image: X.

In other footage, 25-year-old Noa Argamani is seen being taken away on a motorcycle. Her partner Avi Nathan is seen being held back as she is taken away.

"We were worried and tried to call. His phone was unavailable and so was hers," Nathan's brother Moshe in an interview with Channel 12 News.

"I saw Noa looking scared and frightened in the video. I can't imagine what's going through her mind – screaming in panic, when some scumbags are holding her and not letting her go."

One of the weekend's most viral videos purportedly showed Hamas fighters driving down the street with a naked woman being paraded in the back of a ute.

She has been identified by family members as Shani Louk, a German tattoo artist.

"This is my sister Shani Louk ... She (was) taken by Hamas ... She is a German citizen," Adi Louk wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Their mother shared a video message online asking for more details about her daughter's wellbeing.

Photos from AP show several other hostages being taken from Kibbutz Kfar Azza, a village about five kilometres east of Gaza.

In one photo, an elderly woman with a pink blanket sits in a gold buggy surrounded by heavily armed Hamas soldiers.

85-year-old Yafa Adar, captured by soldiers. Image: AAP.

An Israeli woman named Adva posted on social media that the image showed her 85-year-old grandmother, Yafa Adar.

"She is apparently thrown somewhere, suffering from severe pain, without medication, without food and without water, dying of fear, alone," Adva wrote.

In other photos from Kibbutz Kfar Azza, a woman in a red shirt sits between Hamas soldiers on a motorcycle, and a third person is transported while covered in a white sheet.

Image: AAP.

Unverified footage circulating from Gaza also shows an Israeli child being threatened by children and a woman being dragged from the boot of a Jeep by a gunman.

In retaliation of the weekend's Hamas attacks, Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 370 people, including 20 children, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance for this black day".

"This is my fifth war. The war should stop. I don't want to keep feeling this," said Qassab al-Attar, a Palestinian wheelchair user in Gaza whose brothers carried him to shelter when Israeli forces shelled their house.

Gaza's health ministry said 370 people had been killed and 2200 wounded in the Israeli strikes.

More than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza have sought refuge in schools run by the United Nations, the UN's Palestinian refugee agency said.

In Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, people searched through the remains of a mosque early on Sunday.

"We ended the night prayers and suddenly the mosque was bombed. They terrorised the children, the elderly and women," resident Ramez Hneideq said.

The escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian authority exercises limited self-rule, opposed by Hamas that wants Israel destroyed.

Conditions in the West Bank have worsened under Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government with more Israeli raids and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages, and the Palestinian Authority called for an emergency Arab League meeting.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the assault that began in Gaza would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Gazans have lived under an Israeli-led blockade for 16 years, since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007.

"How many times have we warned you that the Palestinian people have been living in refugee camps for 75 years, and you refuse to recognise the rights of our people?" Haniyeh questioned.

-With AAP.

Feature image: Instagram/AAP.