News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Awkward doesn't cover it. TV host accidentally crowns wrong Miss Universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ok, so what’s the worst thing that can happen in a beauty contest?

You break a heel? Forget the answer to a question? Trip down the stairs?

Nope.

The worst thing that can happen is you have to give your crown back – less than a minute after winning.

Host Steve Harvey made a massive blunder when he accidentally read out the wrong name at this year’s 2015 Miss Universe pageant in America. Harvey misread the announcement card, announcing Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, as the winner.

Ariadna had already made her inaugural strut down the catwalk as the 2015 Miss Universe when host Harvey realised his blunder.

And, as to be expected, the trolls were onto the situation straight away, flooding Twitter with some hilarious reactions. Something tells us Steve Harvey won’t be forgetting this for a long, long time.

Wait, haven’t we seen this happen before?

You guys had ONE JOB.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended