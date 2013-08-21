Horrible letter to special needs mum makes us question humanity

Apparently, the "noise pollution" 13-year-old Max of Newcastle, Ontario creates disturbs her and her children, so she wrote an anonymous typed note calling him an "idiot" and suggesting that Max’s family "take whatever non-retarded body parts he possesses and donate them to science."

You can read the entire letter below or here. Warning: It is extremely hateful and will probably ruin your day.

Max's mum, Karla Begley, drops him off at his grandmother's on summer mornings, and this is where the note was left. The Canadian community has rallied around the Begleys, letting Max, who has severe autism, know he is very welcome. In the mean time, police are investigating, as the family plans to press charges.

The worst part of this whole episode? Knowing that there's a person like that out there raising children.