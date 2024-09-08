HOROSCOPES: Stay cool, calm and collected this week, Virgo.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 8. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

The North Node might have you zeroing in on your imperfections, but try not to spiral into negative thoughts. Remind yourself of all the strengths you bring to the table. This week isn't about being perfect, it's about being real. The Moon supercharges your drive and ambition, so use this lunar energy to chase after a career opportunity or tackle a big personal project.

POWER DAY Friday.

The Sun breathes life into a creative or artistic venture, making this an ideal week to immerse yourself in something that lights your fire. Let your creativity flow, but be smart about your spending — passion projects can add up! Romance blossoms for couples, but you might need to put on your peacemaker hat when it comes to the in-laws. Single? True love is found outside the ordinary.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Singles focus on cultivating a connection that goes beyond just a casual fling. Look for someone who's interested in building something real and lasting, not just a quick romp. Quality over quantity is the name of the game. Couples reassess who's doing what around the house and find a fair balance. Get ready to shine at work — you're about to make a lasting impression.

POWER DAY Thursday.





With Neptune clouding your financial outlook, it's important to be extra vigilant. Review your budget, check your bank statements, and take your time with big purchases. Clarity might be hard to come by, so take your time to ensure everything is in order. This weekend, a friend could approach you with a plan that feels off. Trust your instincts and stick to what you know is right.

POWER DAY Saturday.

If Neptune has you doubting yourself, take a deep breath and remind yourself that progress is more important than perfection. Don't get caught up in trying to do everything flawlessly, just keep moving forward, one baby step at a time. And if something precious has gone missing, pay attention to your dreams — they might just drop a clue about where to find it.

POWER DAY Monday.

Mercury enters your sign on Tuesday, bringing a whirlwind of thoughts, options and opportunities. To avoid your mind racing and getting lost in the mental chaos, choose one idea that resonates the most and give it your full attention. This week, if a male starts to annoy you, stay cool, calm and collected. Handling the situation with poise will show him who's really in control.

POWER DAY Monday.

Feeling scattered? Saturn suggests getting your thoughts in order by writing them down. Whether you're making a list or journaling, this practice can bring peace and help you organise your priorities. Someone close to you, like your mother or a trusted female friend, has wisdom to share. Don't brush it off; her perspective is insightful and could guide you in the right direction.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Mercury is encouraging you to look at the bigger picture this week, so don't sweat the small stuff. Keep your eyes on your main goals and let minor details sort themselves out. As Saturday rolls around, Pluto and the Moon's meet-up tempts you to express what's really on your mind. Be authentic, share your feelings, and trust that others can handle the honesty.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Tuesday's Moon landing in your sign is turning up the emotional dial, so be ready for feelings to surface. Don't fight it — let your emotions flow freely. Whether you need a good laugh, a cry, or a venting session, allow yourself to release. On the money front, making smart choices now will pay off down the line, so focus on planning and saving to set yourself up for success.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Time to give your wardrobe a little love! This week is ideal for a style refresh. Choose outfits that radiate classic sophistication and make you feel your best. Come Saturday, with the Moon and Pluto teaming up in your sign, you'll feel a boost in self-assurance, particularly in situations involving a woman. Show up with your head held high and own it.

POWER DAY Saturday.

The Sun-Saturn connection works in your favour, helping you spot great savings and discounts. Keep an eye on your favourite stores or websites — you might find exactly what you've been wanting at a fraction of the price. By week's end, an old friend from another country could reach out, sparking a conversation that brings back beautiful memories and maybe even plans for a visit.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Don't waste your energy on rumours or petty gossip; let it roll off your back. People will talk, but remember, it's all just noise that doesn't define you. Venus is turning up the heat in your sex life, but building emotional closeness is the key to truly amazing intimacy this week. Open your heart, share a little piece of your soul, and everything else will fall into place.

POWER DAY Thursday.

