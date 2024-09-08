HOROSCOPES: Stay cool, calm and collected this week, Virgo.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 8. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
The North Node might have you zeroing in on your imperfections, but try not to spiral into negative thoughts. Remind yourself of all the strengths you bring to the table. This week isn't about being perfect, it's about being real. The Moon supercharges your drive and ambition, so use this lunar energy to chase after a career opportunity or tackle a big personal project.