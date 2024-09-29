HOROSCOPES: What the solar eclipse will bring for each sign this week.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 29. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Thursday's solar eclipse reminds you that your relationships mirror your sense of self-worth. The more you invest in your value, the more meaningful your connections will be. Couples, beware of clashing over finances this week — communication is key. Singles, romance might sneak up on you in a calming, creative space, perhaps at a spiritual workshop or art class. Be ready for something deep and soulful.