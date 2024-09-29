HOROSCOPES: What the solar eclipse will bring for each sign this week.

Singles, the Moon's got you feeling all kinds of flirty, cranking up the attraction factor. Feel that chemistry, but don't rush it — let things unfold naturally. Couples, it's time to get spicy and bring that hidden fantasy to life. As for money, the eclipse may close one financial chapter, but it's not all bad news. Another door is ready to open, offering you a chance to cash in elsewhere.

POWER DAY Friday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature Image: Mamamia.